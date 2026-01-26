Elton John & David Furnish Make Rare Public Appearance at Jacquemus Paris Fashion Week Show | Alix Earle, Anna Wintour, Damson Idris, David Furnish, Elizabeth Olsen, Elton John, Fashion, Illit, Jordan Firstman, Josh Hartnett, Manu Rios, paris fashion week, Tamsin Egerton | Celebrity News and Gossip | Entertainment, Photos and Videos

Elton John and David Furnish are closing out Paris Fashion Week!
The 78-year-old legendary singer and his 63-year-old husband stepped out to attend the Jacquemus Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show on Sunday evening (January 25) in France.
This marks a rare outing for the longtime couple, nearly a year after Elton shared he can’t read or write after losing his eyesight in his right eye.
Also stepping out for the fashion show included Elizabeth Olsen, Manu Rios, Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton, Anna Wintour, Damson Idris, Jordan Firstman, K-pop group ILLIT and influencer Alix Earle.
If you missed it, it was recently announced that Alix will be starring in her own reality show on Netflix!
Earlier that day, Anna, a staple in the front row at fashion shows, was also seen attending the Patou fashion show.
