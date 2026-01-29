Eric Stephens to call his 250th game

Eric

Stephens

Whensteps behind the microphone tonight (Thursday 29 Jan), it will mark his 250th game with the Sydney Kings.

Across 16 seasons, Stephens has become the voice that lifts the noise and shapes the atmosphere at Qudos Bank Arena.

As the Voice of the Kings, Stephens’ milestone includes 41 games as an MC during the club’s first two seasons, before moving permanently into the court announcer role.

“It’s an absolute dream gig,” Stephens said.

“Calling names and numbers around the world all started in Sydney.”

From Portland to Sydney

Stephens arrived in Australia from Portland, Oregon in the early 2000s and was introduced to the Kings through industry contacts. What began as a short-term opportunity quickly became a long-standing relationship with the club.

Over time, his role has evolved alongside the organisation, from early championship seasons, right through to the rebuilding years.

“There’s an expectation in Sydney that we set the standard for the league,” Stephens said.

“The fans want your best every game. And that applies to everyone from players, coaches and the court announcer.”

That expectation has driven how Stephens approaches each season. While some calls have become familiar to Kings fans, he is constantly refining his work.

“Each year I try to add a couple of new calls,” he said.

“Some things stay but keeping it fresh matters.”

Across 250 games, Stephens has announced some of the club’s most memorable moments and players.

“One of the most fun introductions has been Alex Toohey,” he said.

“One number, two times, number 22 Alex Toohey.”

Growth of the game

Stephens has also seen first-hand the growth of basketball audiences in Sydney, with crowds becoming louder and more engaged.

“250 is a big number, especially when you consider we only do home games,” he said.

“The biggest change has been the level of passion for the game. There are so many new faces in the crowd, along with people who’ve been there from the start.”

Despite announcing on some of the biggest stages in world basketball, including Olympic Games, FIBA World Cups and international events, Stephens remains closely connected to Kings fans.

“All in all, 250 is just a number,” he said. “Every single time I pop the mic, it’s always brand new.”

“Whose ball? Kings Ball!”

Kings’ Guard Tyler Robertson praised Stephens for the role he plays on game day.

“He brings the energy for us all from the run out to the end of the game and everything in between.” he said.

“Our home crowd is awesome and that’s a testament to the way E gets everyone in attendance involved after every big play.

“The way he impacts the game is awesome behind the mic, but what goes unnoticed is the relationships and support he gives all of us players away from the game.”

Hoops Capital Managing Director Matthew Denholm said Stephens’ contribution is an important part of the Kings’ identity.

“Eric has called some of our biggest moments, including our back-to-back championship runs,” Denholm said.

“He brings the same energy and professionalism every game. It wouldn’t feel like a Kings summer without him.”

As the milestone arrives, Stephens is quick to shift the focus back to the people around him.

“None of the opportunities I’ve had would be possible without the Kings fans who gave me the chance to hone my craft,” he said.

“Thank you to the players, coaches, TSE, everyone at Hoops Capital, and especially my family for backing the journey every season.”

On Thursday night, it will be business as usual for the man on the mic, just with a few more memories behind him.