Falcons hire Craig Aukerman to be special teams coordinator 

Prior to the Dolphins, Aukerman was a special teams assistant for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024, when the team went 10-7, won the NFC West and made it to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Aukerman previously spent seven seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was a special teams assistant in 2017 before getting promoted to special teams coordinator in 2018 and adding assistant head coach to his title from 2019-23. The Titans made it to the postseason four times during Aukerman’s tenure, claiming two AFC South titles and advancing into the divisional round twice.
While in Tennessee, Aukerman coached two Pro Bowls players in punter Brett Kern and long snapper Morgan Cox. Kern earned the honors each year from 2017-19, and Cox did in 2022. Kern was also an Associate Press All-Pro first-team selection in 2019 and second-time pick in 2017.
Aukerman had the most time with the Titans, but he also worked with the then-San Diego Chargers for four seasons. It was with the Chargers that Aukerman first became an NFL special teams coordinator in 2016. He was an assistant special teams coach beforehand for three seasons.
Aukerman was introduced to NFL special teams with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, when he became an assistant coach for the unit. Otherwise, he was a defensive assistant for the Jaguars in 2011. Aukerman entered the NFL ranks in 2010 as a defensive assistant for the Denver Broncos.
Before that, Aukerman made his name at the college level for 10 years. His stops included Kent State University, Miami University, Western Kentucky University and University of Findlay.
Aukerman, who’s originally from Ohio, played wide receiver and defensive back for Findlay in his home state from 1995-98 and closed out his playing career as a two-time NAIA All-American and national champion. Findlay inducted Aukerman into its Hall of Fame in 2013.
