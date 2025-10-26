ESPN’s fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night’s games. Here you’ll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports.

What you need to know for Friday’s games

This NBA season is off to a scintillating start. There were just two games Thursday night, but they gave us a combined three overtime periods, two players with 50 or more points, a triple-double and two 30-point double-doubles. Just an amazing night of basketball — and that was with only two games on the schedule!

On Friday, for the second time in three days, there are 12 games on tap. We get another opportunity to see Victor Wembanyama, fresh off him putting the league on notice with an easy 40-point, 15-rebound debut. We get to see Luka Doncic play in a game against Anthony Edwards; they combined for 84 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists on Wednesday. The Boston Celtics go into Madison Square Garden to battle the New York Knicks. The Thompson twins face off when the Detroit Pistons face the Houston Rockets. I could go on, but you get the idea… the excellent action we’ve seen on the hardwood in the first three nights of the season should only continue and expand on Friday.

As always, let’s get into the analysis and find some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest for tonight’s action. TGIF.

Friday’s fantasy stream team

Isaiah Stewart, C/PF, Detroit Pistons (available in 79.3% of ESPN leagues): Stewart had a double-double in his season debut, dropping 20 points and 10 rebounds while adding four blocks, two 3-pointers and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench. Stewart is backing up Jalen Duren, so this level of production can’t be expected every night. But he should also get solid minutes, and even more on nights when Duren is in foul trouble. On Friday, the Pistons face a Rockets squad that starts a huge lineup featuring two centers and four players 6-foot-10 or taller, so Detroit should rely on Stewart again to help even the size gap.

Jerami Grant, PF, Portland Trail Blazers (73.4% available): Grant dropped 29 points, with four 3-pointers, three rebounds and a block in 29 minutes off the bench Wednesday. Grant had been a full-time starter for the past five seasons, three of them in Portland, averaging 19.5 PPG and 2.1 3PG in 33.6 MPG. While his minutes might be down a bit in a sixth-man role, he clearly still has the shooter/scorer punch to put up numbers this season.

Kyshawn George, SG/SF, Washington Wizards (71.2%): George is starting right now in place if Bilal Coulibaly, and he popped on Wednesday for 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three 3-pointers, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes of action. George, at 21 years old, is exactly on the youth movement timeline the Wizards are leaning into this season, so he should continue to get opportunities to shine.

Dillon Brooks, PF, Phoenix Suns (85.3%): Brooks is in this space for the second straight game, for many of the same reasons we pointed out on Wednesday. He is the most proven healthy scorer on the Suns behind Devin Booker, and he should therefore have a larger role on offense while Jalen Green is sidelined. In his Suns debut Wednesday, Brooks dropped 22 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, a 3-pointer and a blocked shot in 34 minutes. While the production will obviously vary on a game-to-game basis, these numbers are a reasonable representation of what a good Brooks game could look like while Green is out.

Dre’s bets for Friday

Jalen Brunson to go OVER 33.5 total points + assists (-120) : Brunson could carry a larger-than-usual load against the Boston Celtics on Friday night with both Josh Hart (back) and Karl-Anthony Towns (quad) questionable to play and potentially ailing if they do get on the court. Brunson has a strong history against the Celtics, particularly when playing in the Garden. In two home games against the Celtics last season, Brunson surpassed 33.5 P+A in both outings, dropping 36 points with five assists in February and 27 points with 10 assists in April.

Victor Wembanyama to go OVER 27.5 points (-115) : Wembanyama is in this space for the second straight game because, though his prop has increased by three points from 24.5 points on Wednesday, I don’t think it increased enough. Wembanyama dominated in the preseason, scoring about a point per minute, and he dramatically exceeded that in his season debut with 40 points in 30 minutes against the excellent defensive frontline of the Dallas Mavericks. The New Orleans Pelicans don’t have nearly the same level of interior defense, so Wembanyama looks poised for another huge scoring effort Friday.

Alperen Sengun to go OVER 36.5 total points + rebounds + assists (-115) : Sengun outproduced this line with just points on Wednesday, when he dropped 39 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. The Houston Rockets are playing a huge lineup without a true point guard, and they run a lot of their action through Sengun in the high-, mid- or low-post and let him be the decision-maker. Sengun can then either attack his defender or create shots for his teammates. He has a lot of ways to contribute to this total on a nightly basis.

Minnesota Timberwolves to cover -2.5 (-110) at Los Angeles Lakers: This is a rematch of their matchup in the first round of the playoffs last season, which the Timberwolves won 4-1. The Timberwolves won with a dominant frontline effort, simply overpowering the smaller Lakers. While the Lakers added Deandre Ayton this offseason, the Timberwolves still have a clear advantage in frontline size and versatility. Add in that LeBron James is still sidelined, and I don’t think the Lakers have enough firepower to win, even at home. While the Luka vs. Edwards battle could be epic, the Timberwolves have the advantage in the overall matchup.

Utah Jazz to cover +5.5 (-115) at the Sacramento Kings: The Jazz shocked everyone on opening night, dominating the LA Clippers from start to finish in a 21-point blowout win that probably wasn’t that close. The Jazz came out playing hard, got strong performances from Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen and just looked like a team that will compete this season. The Kings were feisty in their debut but ultimately lost to a shorthanded Phoenix Suns squad. Things could be different in the second game of the season, but I expect the Jazz to continue to play hard and at least keep this competitive enough to stay within the 5.5-point spread.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Milwaukee Bucks at Toronto Raptors

6:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks +1.5 (-110) | Raptors -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks +105 | Raptors -125

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 2.6, straight up 57%, 233.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD – Back); Kevin Porter Jr., (OUT – Ankle); Damian Lillard, (OFS – Achilles)

Raptors: Ja’Kobe Walter, (GTD – Illness)

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks +4.5 (-110) | Magic -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Hawks +165 | Magic -195

Total: 235.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 2.9, straight up 58%, 233.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher, (GTD – Ankle); Caris LeVert, (GTD – Knee); Georges Niang, (OUT – Foot)

Magic: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, (GTD – Ankle); Moritz Wagner, (OUT – Knee)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -11.5 (-115) | Nets +11.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers -550 | Nets +380

Total: 230.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 11.4, straight up 80%, 230.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: De’Andre Hunter, (GTD – Knee); Darius Garland, (OUT – Toe); Max Strus, (OUT – Foot); Ty Jerome, (OUT – Calf)

Nets: De’Anthony Melton, (OUT – Knee); Trendon Watford, (GTD – Hamstring)

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Line: Celtics +3.5 (-105) | Knicks -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Celtics +140 | Knicks -165

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.7, straight up 63%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jayson Tatum, (OUT – Achilles)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD – Back); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD – Quadriceps); OG Anunoby, (GTD – Ankle); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT – Ankle)

Detroit Pistons at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons +6.5 (-110) | Rockets -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons +210 | Rockets -250

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 7, straight up 69%, 229.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Marcus Sasser, (GTD – Hip); Jaden Ivey, (OUT – Knee); Lindy Waters III, (OUT – Eye)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT – Knee); Jae’Sean Tate, (GTD – Ankle); Jalen Green, (OUT – Hamstring)

Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Heat +2.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +120 | Grizzlies -140

Total: 233.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 1.7, straight up 55%, 233.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Haywood Highsmith, (OUT – Knee); Tyler Herro, (OUT – Ankle); Terry Rozier, (OUT – Not Injury Related)

Grizzlies: Scotty Pippen Jr., (OUT – Toe); Ja Morant, (GTD – Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT – Heel); Zach Edey, (OUT – Ankle); Brandon Clarke, (OUT – Knee)

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs -3.5 (-115) | Pelicans +3.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs -175 | Pelicans +150

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 3.6, straight up 60%, 233.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: De’Aaron Fox, (OUT – Hamstring); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT – Wrist)

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (OUT – Achilles); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD – Back); Yves Missi, (GTD – Ankle); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT – Heel)

Washington Wizards at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards +10.5 (-115) | Mavericks -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Wizards +400 | Mavericks -600

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.1, straight up 72%, 231.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Bilal Coulibaly, (OUT – Hand)

Mavericks: Kyrie Irving, (OUT – Knee); Daniel Gafford, (GTD – Ankle)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on Prime Video

Line: Timberwolves -2.5 (-110) | Lakers +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Timberwolves -140 | Lakers +120

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 0.1, straight up 50%, 226.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Luka Garza, (OUT – Concussion)

Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith, (OUT – Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT – Oblique); LeBron James, (OUT – Back)

Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -1.5 (EVEN) | Blazers +1.5 (-120)

Money line: Warriors -120 | Blazers +EVEN

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 3.6, straight up 60%, 226.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Moses Moody, (GTD – Calf); Kevon Looney, (OUT – Knee)

Blazers: Robert Williams III, (OUT – Knee); Scoot Henderson, (OUT – Hamstring)

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: +Jazz 5.5 (-115) | Kings -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Jazz +165 | Kings -195

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 4.3, straight up 62%, 232.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Isaiah Collier, (OUT – Hamstring)

Kings: Isaiah Crawford, (GTD – Ankle); Domantas Sabonis, (GTD – Hamstring); Keegan Murray, (OUT – Thumb)

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns +9.5 (-110) | Clippers -9.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns +320 | Clippers -425

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 8.1, straight up 72%, 226.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: None reported

Clippers: Jordan Miller, (OUT – Hamstring)