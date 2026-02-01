With the win the Bluejays improved to 3-0 on the year, while the Falcons fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Creighton came out with purpose, clinching the doubles point with thrilling wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles position. Air Force claimed the first doubles match of the day, securing a 6-4 win on the No. 2 court. Sophomore Rocky McKenzie and freshman Jack McMahon rallied the Jays and combined for a 6-4 victory at the top doubles spot to level the match. With all eyes on senior Zachary Kuo and freshman Mathis Dahler on the No. 3 court, the dynamic duo delivered a 7-6 (13-11) tie-breaking win over the Falcons’ Phillip Deaton and Alec Fritzinger to give the Jays a 1-0 lead.
Senior Yuma Daijima built upon the Bluejays momentum, earning a 6-4, 6-1 straight sets victory at the top singles spot to push CU’s advantage out to 2-0.
Air Force answered with a pair of straight set wins at the No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions to even things up at 2-2.
Creighton regained the advantage immediately as McMahon soared to a 6-2, 6-4 straight sets victory at the No. 6 singles spot, before Dahler rallied from behind to clinch the overall dual with a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 triumph at the No. 5 single position.
Air Force would add a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 three-set win on the No. 2 single court, but it wasn’t enough as the Bluejays went on to claim the 4-3 victory.
Creighton is back in action on Sunday for a doubleheader when they host Gustavus Adolphus at 8:30 a.m. before heading east down I-80 to battled Drake at 3:00 p.m. in Des Moines.
