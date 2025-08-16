Barça kick off the defence of their La Liga title in 2025/26 away at RCD Mallorca in their first official fixture of the season. The game is on Saturday at the Estadi Son Moix with kick off at 7.30pm CEST. Hansi Flick’s team will be looking for a win to get their league campaign off to the best possible start.

After success for the German coach in the league in his first season in charge in 2024/25, the blaugranes will be looking to maintain their grip on the title. The first test comes against a Mallorca side coached by Jagoba Arrasate who finished in a creditable 10th place last season, just four points off qualifying for European Football.

Flick has named his players for the trip to the Balearics, the full list is as follows: Iñaki Peña, Balde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Gavi, Ferran, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Joan García, Rashford, Christensen, Fermín, M. Casadó, Olmo, F. De Jong, Kounde, Eric, Jofre, Dro, A. Fernandez, Guillermo, Kochen.