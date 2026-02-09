Ferrari deliver clear stance on new F1 rule after 'manipulation' fears

Ferrari has no concerns over the possibility of F1’s new engine development rules being ‘gamed’ by rival power unit manufacturers.
For 2026, the Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADOU) system has been implemented, with the performance of each of the five manufacturers being evaluated after every sixth race (Miami, Belgium, and Singapore).
Under the system, if a manufacturer is found to be between 2-4% down on the power figures of the best-performing unit, one upgrade will be permitted. Any deficit greater than 4% will result in two upgrades being permitted.
This creates the possibility of a manufacturer initially ‘sandbagging’ its performance to earn extra upgrades, but Ferrari engine boss Enrico Gualtieri has no concerns about the new system.
“So for the ADUO, the mechanism is for being able to have additional upgrades and development opportunities during the season,” Gualtieri told select media, including RacingNews365.
“It is a new process for everyone, it is a new process for the FIA, it is a new process for the power unit manufacturers, and I feel it is quite well prescribed with the definition [of what is allowed].
“Obviously, we will take some time to get used to it, to the outcomes, but I think it is robust enough to go on with what we think may be the final target of this mechanism.
“So for the moment, we are certainly comfortable with the process, and we keep in touch with the FIA in case of any additional requirements, but for the moment, it is fine for us.”