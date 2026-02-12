Figure skating: Italy takes ice dance lead in front of home crowd

Day 5 of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics included another eight gold medals being earned, headlined by Jordan Stolz of Team USA in the men’s speedskating 1,000-meter.
The American phenom entered the event as a heavy favorite, living up to the hype by setting a new Olympic record en route to his first gold medal.
Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen took gold in Alpine skiing’s super-G, while the U.S. took both gold and silver in the freestyle women’s moguls courtesy of Elizabeth Lemley and Jaelin Kauf. Later, Italy surprisingly took gold in both the men’s and women’s luge doubles, the latter of which is new to these Olympics.
Then, in figure skating, favored American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates secured their first Olympic medal, but it was silver as Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Beaudry Fournier of France beat them to gold in an upset.
Elsewhere, the men’s ice hockey tournament began with a thrilling upset as Slovakia defeated heavyweight Finland 4-1 behind two goals from Juraj Slafkovský. Fellow powerhouse Sweden then overcame a gutsy performance from host nation Italy in a 5-2 win.