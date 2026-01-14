The Chicago Bulls are on the road on Tuesday night as they travel to take on the Houston Rockets in an interconference matchup.

Chicago enters Tuesday’s game with an 18-20 record after defeating the Dallas Mavericks at home on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (11)Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

In Saturday’s victory over the Mavericks, Coby White led the way for the Bulls as he recorded 22 points, four rebounds and three assists while Ayo Dosunmu added 20 points, four rebounds and eight assists of his own off the bench.

Now Chicago will try to grab another victory on Tuesday as they face off against the Rockets in a tough road matchup.

On the other side, Houston enters Tuesday’s contest with a 22-14 record after losing on the road to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1)Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Amen Thompson led the way for the Rockets in Sunday’s loss as he ended the game with 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists while Kevin Durant recorded 23 points, four rebounds and six assists.

While both teams are looking to pick up a victory in Tuesday night’s matchup, both squads may be without multiple key players due to injuries.

Bulls Injury Report, Will Coby White, Josh Giddey Play?

For the Bulls, they have five players listed on their injury report, including both White and Josh Giddey.

Advertisement

Bulls guard Coby White shoots over Pacers forward Jarace Walker.Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Chicago has ruled out White due to right calf injury management as they will elect to sit him on the first night of their back-to-back.

With White sidelined, Dosunmu and Tre Jones will likely be in line for larger roles against the Rockets.

Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)© Nell Redmond-Imagn Images

The Bulls have also ruled out Giddey as he remains sidelined with a left hamstring strain, though he was able to participate in portions of Monday’s practice which could signal that he is nearing a return.

Zach Collins and Noa Essengue have also been ruled out as they continue to recover from injuries while Julian Phillips has been listed as questionable due to a left wrist sprain.

Advertisement

Rockets Injury Report, Will Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith Play?

On the other side, the Rockets have three players listed on their injury report, including both Tari Eason and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason© Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Houston has ruled out Eason due to a right ankle sprain as he will miss his second consecutive contest.

With Eason sidelined once again, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie could both have larger roles against the Bulls.

Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2)Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets have also ruled out Finney-Smith due to left ankle injury management while Fred VanVleet remains sidelined while recovering from a torn ACL.

Advertisement

Fans can catch Tuesday night’s matchup between the Bulls and Rockets from Houston at 8:00 p.m. EST.

This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Jan 13, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.