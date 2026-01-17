SNL hasn’t wasted any time getting up to some Stranger Things with the arrival this weekend of Finn Wolfhard as guest host.
In the latest promo from NBC’s late-night comedy series, Wolfhard is greeted by featured player Kam Patterson, who gives this week’s host a look-around the studio. First stop at 30 Rock is featured player Ben Marshall’s office, which catches the writer-actor doing some not-quite-appropriate AI doodling involving one of Wolfhard’s co-stars.
Then comes the big moment. Hall lights flicker as smoke and spooky noises (and familiar theme music) lead to only one conclusion: “It’s Vecna,” Wolfhard says in his best Mike Wheeler voice. “He’s back.”
No spoiler alerts are needed to say the Stranger Things supervillain isn’t really back from the dead or the Upside Down or Broadway. The strangest things are actually coming from Sarah Sherman and some extra-spicy beef cubes. “And this is one of her good days, too,” says Patterson.
Check out the promo below.
Wolfhard, who played an NBC page in Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night movie about the early days of SNL, hosts for the first time this Saturday, January 17. The episode is the first of the new year, returning from the holiday break with A$AP Rocky in his debut as an SNL musical performer.
