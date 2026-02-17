TOP-10 TAKEDOWN (AGAIN)
The Badgers (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) powered past No. 10 Michigan State on Friday, 92-71, earning their third top-10 victory of the season. They’re tied with Texas Tech for most top-10 wins in the country, and gives Wisconsin the second-highest win total over top-10 teams in the country over the last two seasons at 6-4.
Nick Boyd and John Blackwell each posted 20-point games for the eighth time this season, being 8-0 in those contests. They also stamped themselves in the UW record book as the program’s highest scoring duo of all-time, combining for the most simultaneous 20-point games in school history.
Nolan Winter tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds, notching his 12th double-double of the season, which ranks second in the Big Ten.
