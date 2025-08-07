FLOKI MAGIC RNDR Surge on Whale Accumulation and Shrinking Exchange Reserves

FLOKI, MAGIC, and RNDR are emerging as top performers in the crypto gaming sector amid growing whale accumulation and declining exchange reserves, suggesting a possible breakout in August 2025. FLOKI, in particular, stands out with the largest drop in exchange reserves among leading GameFi tokens—4.52% week-on-week—bringing the total amount on exchanges down to 2.14 trillion tokens. This trend, coupled with a 12% weekly price decline, indicates that large holders are actively accumulating the token, reducing immediate selling pressure [1].

According to Nansen data, the top 100 wallets have significantly increased their FLOKI holdings over the past 30 days, reinforcing the narrative of on-chain strength despite the recent dip [2]. The token is currently trading at $0.00010399 and has recently found support near $0.00009849, setting the stage for potential upward movement. A breakout above $0.00011241 could lead to minimal resistance at $0.00012799 and potentially revisit the $0.00015749 level [1].

MAGIC, the token powering the Treasure ecosystem—a decentralized crypto gaming hub built on Arbitrum—has shown strong momentum, rising 57.4% in the past seven days. This surge is supported by declining exchange reserves and strong bull-bear power, indicating that retail buyers are fueling the rally [3]. The token recently cleared the 1.618 Fibonacci level at $0.27 but immediately faced resistance. A clean breakout above this level could open the door to a move toward $0.0036 or higher [3].

RNDR, which enables users to monetize unused GPU power for rendering tasks, is consolidating within a symmetrical wedge. Despite a 11.42% decline in the past week, whale wallet holdings have increased significantly, signaling accumulation from off-exchange buyers [1]. RNDR is currently bouncing off support near $3.34, with the next key resistance level at $3.83. A breakout above this level could push the price toward $4.39–$4.62 [1].

Honorary mention goes to BEAM, a modular crypto gaming chain in the Merit Circle ecosystem. Whale activity has grown by 2.94% over the past three months, with the token currently testing support at $0.0063. A successful retest of $0.0070 could lead to a move toward $0.0081 or $0.0092 [1]. However, a drop below $0.0063 would likely invalidate the current bullish outlook.

As the crypto gaming sector continues to mature, FLOKI, MAGIC, and RNDR are showing strong on-chain signals that could lead to meaningful price movements in the coming weeks. Whale accumulation and declining exchange reserves suggest that immediate selling pressure is waning, while technical indicators highlight key breakout levels that traders are closely watching [1][2][3].

Source: [1] FLOKI Leads GameFi Tokens Amid Whale Accumulation and Exchange Reserve Declines, Suggesting Potential August Breakouts (https://en.coinotag.com/floki-leads-gamefi-tokens-amid-whale-accumulation-and-exchange-reserve-declines-suggesting-potential-august-breakouts/)