FSU vs. SMU: Preview, how to watch, game thread

Florida State men’s basketball (8-11, 1-5) caps off its two-game road trip against SMU (14-5, 3-3) in the Noles’ first-ever game at Moody Coliseum.
Luke Loucks’ team is coming off its best win of the season, and most important victory for FSU men’s hoops in quite some time after upsetting Miami on Tuesday night in Coral Gables. Robert McCray V dropped 20 points, including two free throws, with the game tied at 1.7 seconds left to secure the win. But the main story was the grit and intensity the Noles played with on the defensive end and without the ball. Early on in the season, Loucks lamented his team’s energy, but after multiple games of switching starting lineups and taking away playing time, the Seminoles’ are playing a tough, hard-working brand of basketball and it was rewarded in the win over Miami.
However, it will not be easy for Florida State to pick up two-straight road wins. The Mustangs are 11-1 at home and have wins over UNC and Texas A&M this season. SMU is a seven seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest bracketology.
Florida State tips off at 4 PM ET on ACC Network.