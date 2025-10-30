Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and a widely expected quarter percentage point rate cut from the Fed lifted demand.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,942.97 per ounce, as of 0050 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery slipped 1.1% to $3,955 per ounce.

The U.S. central bank cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year, bringing the benchmark overnight rate to a target range of 3.75%–4.00%.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials are struggling to reach a consensus about what lies ahead for monetary policy and that financial markets should not assume another rate cut will happen at the end of the year.

Non-yielding gold thrives in a low interest rate environment and during economic uncertainties.

The dollar index fell 0.2% after hitting a two-week high against its rivals in the previous session, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Focus now shifts to U.S. President Trump’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea later in the day.

U.S. negotiators have signaled they seek a return to a fragile trade war truce, but tensions remain high and longer-term economic irritants will likely persist between the geopolitical rivals.

Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung finalized details of their fraught trade deal at a summit in South Korea, and the U.S. president also sounded an optimistic note about a looming summit with China’s Xi Jinping.

SPDR Gold Trust , the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.28% to 1,036.05 metric tons on Wednesday from 1,038.92 tons on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, spot silver gained 0.4% to $47.71 per ounce, platinum rose 0.6% to $1,594.90 and palladium climbed 0.8% to $1,411.51.