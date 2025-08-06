Guardians, New York Mets starting lineups for August 6, 2025: Game 114

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for today’s game between the Guardians and Mets.
Where: Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.
TV/radio: CLEGuardians.TV, MLB Nework, WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians radio network will carry the game.
Game: 114.
Teams: Guardians (58-55) vs. Mets (63-51).
Starting pitchers: RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.33) vs. David Peterson (7-4, 2.93).
Lineups
Guardians
LF Steven Kwan.
CF Angel Martinez.
3B Jose Ramirez.
DH David Fry.
1B Carlos Santana.
SS Gabriel Arias.
RF C.J. Kayfus.
2B Brayan Rocchio.
C Austin Hedges.
Mets
SS Francisco Lindor.
RF Juan Soto.
1B Pete Alonso.
LF Brandon Nimmo.
DH Mark Vientos.
2B Jeff McNeil.
CF Cedric Mullins.
C Luis Torrens.
3B Brett Baty.
Umpires
H Adam Hamari.
1B Tom Hanahan.
2B Nestor Ceja.
3B Todd Tichenor, crew chief.
