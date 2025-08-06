Guardians, New York Mets starting lineups for August 6, 2025: Game 114

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for today’s game between the Guardians and Mets.

Where: Citi Field, 1:10 p.m.

TV/radio: CLEGuardians.TV, MLB Nework, WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7 FM and the Guardians radio network will carry the game.

Game: 114.

Teams: Guardians (58-55) vs. Mets (63-51).

Starting pitchers: RHP Gavin Williams (6-4, 3.33) vs. David Peterson (7-4, 2.93).

Lineups

Guardians

LF Steven Kwan.

CF Angel Martinez.

3B Jose Ramirez.

DH David Fry.

1B Carlos Santana.

SS Gabriel Arias.

RF C.J. Kayfus.

2B Brayan Rocchio.

C Austin Hedges.

Mets

SS Francisco Lindor.

RF Juan Soto.

1B Pete Alonso.

LF Brandon Nimmo.

DH Mark Vientos.

2B Jeff McNeil.

CF Cedric Mullins.

C Luis Torrens.

3B Brett Baty.

Umpires

H Adam Hamari.

1B Tom Hanahan.

2B Nestor Ceja.

3B Todd Tichenor, crew chief.