Guy Fieri Debuts Unrecognizable ‘New Look’ on 58th Birthday

NEED TO KNOW Guy Fieri debuted a new look as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 22

“After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy,” he says in the Instagram clip

His facial hair is shaven off, and he’s traded in his signature spiky blonde locks for a neatly parted brown hairdo

Is that you, Guy Fieri?

The Food Network star debuted an unexpected new look as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday, Jan. 22.

In an Instagram video Fieri shared, he sports a conservative ensemble that includes a checkered button-down shirt and belted khaki trousers. His facial hair is shaven off, and he’s traded in his signature spiky blonde locks for a neatly parted brown hairdo.

“Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!” he says, then leaning over to blow out the candles on his cake.

He captioned the post simply, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

Fellow celebrity chefs weighed in on the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host’s shocking transformation.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 it’s your b’day and you give us the gift of laughter! This is amazing Happy Happy Happy B’day @guyfieri,” wrote Maneet Chauhan, a two-time winner on Fieri’s Tournament of Champions.

Fieri’s son Hunter had a playful take on the businesslike look, writing, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance? 😂”

Hunter Fieri/Instagram



Hunter, 29, also shared an image from the clip on his own Instagram Stories, writing, “Happy Birthday to the Mayor! Love you dad/just a Guy.” Guy also shares 20-year-old Ryder with wife Lori Fieri.

The Guys Grocery Games star opened up about his iconic look during an interview with PEOPLE in July, revealing how long it actually takes to perfect his hairstyle.

“Everybody asks, ‘How long does it take to do your hair?’ It takes …,” he said before rubbing his hands back and forth on his head three times. “That’s how long.”

In 2022, Fieri told PEOPLE that his bold hairdo and tattoos were not a TV stunt.

“People think I got tattoos and bleached my hair because I was going to be on TV,” he said. “I made those great decisions before I got here.”