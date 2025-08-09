Josh Allen was more than happy about how his wedding night with Hailee Steinfeld panned out — and he says she was too!
The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 29, made a rare comment about the day he tied the knot with the Sinners actress, 28, in the first episode of the HBO sports docuseries Hard Knocks, which dropped on Tuesday, August 5.
“Yeah, that was the best night of my life, honestly,” the NFL star admitted.
“And my wife’s life, I think,” he added with a smile. “That’s what she says.”
As Star previously reported, Steinfeld and Allen exchanged vows on May 31 at San Ysidro Ranch in California.
Steinfeld detailed the “unforgettable” occasion in the Friday, June 13, issue of her Beau Society email newsletter.
“It felt like love was running through the veins of every tree at our gorgeous venue in Santa Barbara,” she gushed, according to People. “Our family and friends coming together amplified it.”
“The dance floor was popping, it was literally bowing,” the Marvel star recounted. “The flow of the reception was dance, speech, cry, dance, eat, dance, speech, cry, dance, etc.”
The night didn’t end there for the couple as they had an “underground after-party” complete with “a DJ, cigar bar, lots of Angel Margarita, grilled cheese sandwiches, and chocolate chip cookies served with shot glasses of milk.”