Could it be? Is Harry Styles finally returning with new music? With the appearance of a mysterious new website and a couple of other possible clues, fans think he just might be.
On Monday (Jan. 12), fans noticed that a webpage with the URL “webelongtogether.co” had gone live, featuring a large video banner of a crowd of fans watching a concert. At the bottom, there’s a copyright disclaimer for Sony Music Entertainment, which is Styles’ label.
Fans who click on the banner are directed to text a phone number (586-533-5477) belonging to a contact called “HSHQ” and are prompted to send the following message: “We belong together.” The phrase echoes the video the One Direction alum released in the last week of December: a video of him performing his “Forever, Forever” instrumental on piano at his last Love on Tour concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy, which ended with “We belong together” flashing on the screen.
In addition to the website, fans online have reported seeing “We belong together” posters in various cities, including Rome and São Paulo.
Billboard has reached out to Styles’ rep for comment.
A new Styles album has definitely been a long time coming. The pop star last dropped an LP in 2022, with Harry’s House debuting atop the Billboard 200 and later winning album of the year at the Grammys. Its lead single, “As It Was,” ended up spending 15 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
In response to the seeming hints that the Styles drought is finally coming to an end, his fans have had a mix of feelings online. “website has been found..posters have been spotted.. we f–king made it,” one person wrote on X in disbelief.
“HARRY STYLES IS ACTUALLY BACK,” another person posted, sharing a meme of the midnight ride of Paul Revere.
If the cryptic website, phone number and posters are part of Styles’ next album rollout, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s introduced a new era this way. In 2022, before announcing Harry’s House, fans uncovered a page with the domain “youarehome.co,” which featured a pale yellow door that opened every day to reveal a new visual teaser for what would end up being his third studio album.
Styles has released a total of three solo albums so far. His 2017 self-titled LP and 2019 sophomore record Fine Line both debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart.
