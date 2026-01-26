Beam him up, Scotty — and pour him a bowl of cereal.

William Shatner keeps getting photographed with cereal in strange places, and Entertainment Weekly has learned that it’s all part of a Super Bowl marketing campaign for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran.

The Star Trek icon recently went viral after getting snapped eating a bowl of cereal in his car while at a stoplight on Tuesday — both hands were off the wheel as he held the bowl and spoon and took a bite. On Thursday, he was caught on camera holding a box of Raisin Bran while arriving at a studio.

Santiago Felipe/Getty William Shatner

While both photos appeared as if he was caught in the moment by paparazzi (did you get fooled?), EW has confirmed that the pics are for Kellogg’s marketing campaign leading up to Shatner’s planned Super Bowl commercial.

Shatner, 94, will be making a “Big Game appearance” for Kellogg’s Raisin Bran, the brand’s rep told EW.

The news comes just months after Shatner shot down reports that he was hospitalized for a major medical emergency.

In September, he shared on social media, “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated! I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!”

His post came hours after TMZ reported that the actor had been rushed to the hospital after experiencing “an issue with his blood sugar” while in his Los Angeles home, and called emergency service workers. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was checked out before being sent home.

The nonagenarian actor is best known for his role of Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek. And in 2021, he appropriately went to space — and made history as the oldest man ever to do it — when he flew on Blue Origin’s NS-18 Mission at the age of 90.

Super Bowl LX will broadcast live from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly