Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most physically intimidating players in the league. However, there is more to the muscular two-time MVP that fans see live on their television screens.

For those who follow Giannis on social media, they have an idea of the type of personality the 31-year-old has. Regardless, there’s only so much to take away from a few clips here or there. Donte DiVincenzo, on the other hand, had the privilege of witnessing Antetokounmpo in his natural habitat.

DiVincenzo spent the first three years of his career with the Bucks, even serving as a member of Milwaukee’s 2021 championship team. Unfortunately, DiVincenzo only played three games during that postseason run before suffering a season-ending injury.

Nonetheless, DiVincenzo was a key member of the team, as a starter for the entire regular season. Consequently, he built a substantial friendship with the rest of the starting five, including Antetokounmpo. He was able to give a bit of insight into what Antetokounmpo is truly like behind the scenes.

“He’s just like a big kid,” DiVincenzo said on the Redhead Sports Podcast. *“He has the whole mean mug thing. The whole tough approach and work hard, that’s all true. But also, he has the playful [side to him as well].”*

Giannis’ playful side is just a part of who he is as a person. That Bucks team, in particular, was like a family, which allowed Antetokounmpo to be vulnerable enough to share that side of himself. It also helped that his older brother, Thanasis, was on the team.

*“He’s still little brother, and you can see that dynamic [with Thansis], and it’s actually really refreshing to see. You would think that when you get to a certain level, you start acting a certain way. He’s not changed from the day I met him to now,”* DiVincenzo proclaimed.

That level of authenticity is one of the many reasons why people love Antetokounmpo. It was apparent in his play during the 2020-21 season that Giannis’ authenticity bled into the rest of the team.

The Bucks didn’t sugarcoat their identity one bit, which allowed them to capture the franchise’s first championship since 1971. They had quite the stacked roster featuring the likes of players such as Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

DiVincenzo’s name pales in comparison to those three, along with Giannis. However, that allowed him to play some of his most care-free basketball.

“I got to do whatever I wanted that year because I knew I had so much protection around me,” DiVincenzo revealed.

“I could pick up 94-feet and then blow by me cause you’re going into Jrue Holiday. Could throw a wild pass cause Giannis is catching the lob. Brook was blocking everything at the rim. I had so much protection with that lineup. That’s where I really got to learn and grow my game, just because I got to be as free as I possibly could,” he reminisced.

We have seen just how much DiVincenzo has benefited from his time with the Bucks through his tenure with the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite his main focus being on winning, the eighth-year guard carries that same child-like joy for the game, much like Giannis. Evidently, it is clearly something more players should incorporate into their game.

