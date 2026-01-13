Trae Young seems to be the first All-Star point guard to be on the move this season, and he won’t be the last. In fact, the Charlotte Hornets could be another team that parts ways with their All-Star at the one.
According to Fansided’s Eamon Cassels, the Hornets should cut ties with their All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, lest he becomes the next Trae Young.
“The similarities between LaMelo Ball and Young are clear. Both players are supremely talented scorers and playmakers. Yet there are questions about their defense, heliocentric style of play, and ability to contribute to winning. There are rumbles of Ball being available, and I would act swiftly if I were the Charlotte Hornets…I’m not super concerned with Ball’s declining production, since that has more to do with Kon Knueppel’s emergence…At this stage, it won’t be a king’s ransom, but given his size, age, and longer contract, Ball will have some value. Ultimately, it’s more likely that holding on to Ball will hurt than help the Hornets. ” Cassels wrote.
So far this season, Ball is averaging 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game in 27 games played. He’s still a star, but his availability over his career has always been iffy.
Enter Kon Knueppel. Knueppel is blazing a path for the Hornets and is a sure contender for Rookie of the Year. He’s also a point guard and should have the starting role.
Hopefully, the Hornets realize this and deal Ball for a star shooting guard to pair with Knueppel in the backcourt.
