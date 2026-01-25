How does India choose its chief guest for 26 January parade

EPA/Shutterstock The Republic Day parade is a display of India’s culture, achievements and military might

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on 26 January – the day when the country adopted its constitution and formally became a republic, breaking from its colonial past. The annual grand parade will take place along Delhi’s iconic central boulevard, with military tanks rolling past and fighter jets roaring overhead as thousands watch. The parade is a spectacle in itself, but attention is also focused on who is occupying the most prominent seats at the ceremony. This year, it will be European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa. India has invited them as chief guests for the celebrations, placing the European Union at the centre of one of the country’s most prestigious state events. On this day, India turns the heart of its capital into a stage. Thousands of troops march before cheering crowds, armoured vehicles move down the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath or King’s Avenue) and colourful tableaux or floats pass by spectators in Delhi, while millions more watch on their screens across the country. The parade is presided over by the Indian president, with the chief guest seated alongside – closer to the presidential chair than even the senior-most government officials. Who sits next to India’s president has long been read as more than a matter of protocol. Over the decades, the choice of chief guest has come to be closely watched as an indicator of India’s foreign policy priorities and the relationships Delhi wants to highlight at a particular moment, experts say. The practice began in 1950 with the then Indonesian president, Sukarno, attending India’s first Republic Day parade. In its early years as a republic, India prioritised ties with other newly-independent countries – a focus reflected in its early choice of chief guests.

Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II was the chief guest at India’s Republic Day parade in 1961

Since then, the parade has hosted leaders from across the world, reflecting shifts in India’s global relations and strategic priorities. The chief guests have been from leaders of neighbouring countries – such as Bhutan and Sri Lanka – to heads of state and government from major powers, including the US and the UK. The UK has featured as the chief guest five times – including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – reflecting the long and complex history between the two countries. Leaders from France and Russia (formerly Soviet Union) have also been invited nearly five times since 1950, reflecting India’s long-standing strategic ties with the two countries. With such a wide range of past guests, the question is how India decides who receives an invitation in a particular year. The selection process is largely out of public view. Former diplomats and media reports say it typically begins within the foreign ministry, which prepares a shortlist of potential invitees. The final decision is taken by the prime minister’s office, followed by official communication with the select countries – a process that can take several months. A former foreign ministry official speaking on condition of anonymity said: “Strategic objectives, regional balance and whether a country has been invited before are all taken into account.” Former Indian ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna said a lot of thought goes into the decision making. “It’s a balance between important partners, neighbours and major powers,” he said, adding that availability of the state leader during that time also plays a crucial role.

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Barack Obama became the first American president to attend the parade in 2015

Foreign policy analyst Harsh V Pant said the evolving list of chief guests mirrors India’s changing engagement with the world. “If you think of the EU delegation this year, with its leadership coming, it’s very clear that we are doubling down on our engagement with the EU.” He added that most likely a trade deal would be announced – signalling that India and the European bloc are on the same page when it comes to the current geopolitical situation. This comes as India continues to engage with the US on a trade deal. The talks, which have been going on for almost a year, have strained their relationship since the US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods, the highest in Asia, including penalties linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil. “It [the choice of the parade’s chief guest] gives you a sense of India’s priorities at that particular point – which geography it wants to focus on, or whether there is a milestone it wants to mark,” Pant said, pointing out that India continued to engage closely with the global south. In 2018, for example, leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) were invited as chief guests. It was the first time a regional grouping was invited – marking 25 years of India’s engagement with the bloc, Pant added. At the same time, some absences from the guest list have also reflected strained relationships. Pakistani leaders attended twice as chief guests before the neighbours went to war in 1965. Islamabad has not been invited thereafter – a sign of continuing strain in ties. The only time China attended was when Marshal Ye Jianying came in 1958, four years before the two countries went to war over their disputed border. But the significance of Republic Day extends beyond diplomacy and guest lists.

AFP via Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Republic Day parade in 2007