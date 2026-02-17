How Jasmine Crockett, James Talarico stack up on issues and style

Political races are often a study of contrasts between the candidates, but the 2026 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate is as much a study in similarities.
The two leading candidates, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Dallas and Austin state Rep. James Talarico, are unapologetic progressives. Both are hoping to become the first millennial to represent Texas in the upper chamber — Talarico is 36, Crockett is 44. Their legislative resume’s are roughly the same length. Crockett served one term in the Texas House and two terms in Congress. Talarico is in his fourth term in the state House.
And both are considered among the fastest rising stars in the Democratic Party, both in Texas and on the national stage. But only one of them will be able to lay full claim to that distinction once the results on the March 3 primary are in.
The contrasts between Crockett and Talarico, beyond race and gender, emerge in their styles.
Style points
Crockett, who would be the first Black U.S. senator from Texas, takes pride in the fights she has joined with President Donald Trump and other Republicans. In fact, the video that launched her Senate campaign with in December was a montage of the insights hurled at her from the president.
Talarico’s entrance into the Senate race was a leap of faith — figuratively and literally. During the 2025 legislative session, he often framed debate points with references to his own Christianity, and later appeared on cable news and podcasts pointing out that he is studying to become a Presbyterian minister.
Since Crockett entered the race, Talarico has sought to establish his bona fides as fighter for Democratic causes. But he adds a twist. He seldom mentions that he’s not afraid to go into battle without pointing out examples where’s been able to claim at least a moral victory.
To shows that she’s more than just a brawler, Crockett in campaign appearances and before newspaper editorial boards has shown that she can find her way through the weeds on issues ranging from farm policy to energy production.
On the issues
On income inequality, Talarico has said he wants to raise income and capital gains taxes on the wealthiest Americans. The result, he said, would be more money available for programs to help ordinary citizens.
Crockett has also said she wants to make “billionaires and the largest corporations pay their fair share.”
During the only debate of the campaign, both candidates called for changes Immigration and Customs Enforcement, but neither went so far as calling for the agency to be “defunded” or abolished outright.
Talarico said he wants to repeal and replace the division with “an agency that actually is going to focus on public safety.” Crockett called ICE a “rogue agency” and said Congress should “clean house from top to bottom.”
They were also both been asked whether Trump be impeached.
“I think that there is more than enough to impeach Donald Trump,” Crockett said. “Ultimately, do I think we should go through the formal process? Absolutely.”
“I think the administration has certainly committed impeachable offenses,” Talarico said.
What’s the history, and what’s at stake?
First the history, and it offers a harsh reality for whoever emerges from the primary and goes into the face the Republican candidate in November. No Democrat has won an election for U.S. Senate since 1988. Crockett was 7 when it happened. Talarico was six months from being born.
The stakes are huge. Presently, the Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate. A Democratic win in Texas, coupled by three other flips in other states, would changed the partisan balance of power.
