Jessica Biel has been by husband Justin Timberlake’s side amid his battle with Lyme disease.

“Jessica has been extremely supportive of Justin’s health and wellness,” an insider revealed exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now. “They’re both strong people, and they’re great at finding a good balance for both of their needs.”

Timberlake, 44, revealed his “relentlessly debilitating” diagnoses via Instagram on July 31, opening up about the “massive amount of nerve pain,” fatigue and sickness he’d been feeling behind the scenes of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which concluded on July 30.

“Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease — which I don’t say so you feel bad for me — but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” the “Mirrors” singer wrote. “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

He continued: “Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

Despite balancing several of her own acting and business endeavors, Biel, 43, has been a beacon of support for the Grammy winner and their sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5, who are her “first priority,” according to the insider.

“She’s been incredibly emotionally supportive when he needs her,” the insider said. “They’re navigating Justin’s new normal very well. … The family cherishes their time with each other more than ever.”

Moreover, their extended family has been pitching in to support and spread positivity.

“They have so much support around them too [from] both Justin and Jessica’s family,” said the source. “He has so much love around him and everyone’s just praying for his healing, for a full recovery.”

Following the tour, which kicked off in April 2024 and included a total of 121 shows, Timberlake has been focused on rest and his businesses, taking time to write and play music at home as well, which has been “very relaxing and therapeutic for him,” the insider says.

The singer shared his own gratitude for his wife and sons’ support in his Instagram statement, writing, “Nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way…”