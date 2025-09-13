A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. The family offices of high-net-worth investors are increasingly pouring their money into alternatives, and real estate is high on their list. For some, instead of going it alone, they’re joining forces in multifamily offices. The multifamily office model lets these investment arms of wealthy families pool resources, share expertise and unlock bigger deals. With more than $12 billion under management, Realm is a multifamily office investment platform specializing in commercial real estate. The typical family using Realm has about $200 million in investable assets. CNBC spoke with its CEO, Travis King. Here are some highlights from the conversation, edited for length and clarity:

Property Play: Why go multifamily?

Travis King: We are better investors collectively than we would be individually. So what that means is we’re combining not only capital, but also our collective trusted relationships and industry knowledge and geographic knowledge to find and execute better investment decisions. You’ve seen big allocations amongst the institutions. They’ve all grown their real estate allocations, in some cases, from low single digits to, in some cases,10% or more allocation-wise. You still don’t see that with a lot of the family offices, although there’s a strong desire to do so.

So I think that next horizon is going to be finding ways to access direct real estate with these families that will allow them to be able to diversify a little bit more and enjoy some of those benefits of real estate that have been a little bit elusive unless you wanted to actually buy that real estate yourself, which can tend to be very time intensive, for sure, and, a lot of times, requires a pretty large dedicated staff.

PP: How do you play real estate?

TK: Real estate is evolving, right? There’s never one thing that you want to be focused on in real estate. I think that’s part of what gives us a leg up. … You’ve heard the adage ‘location, location, location,’ and that’s true. I think that continues to be a very true adage. What we find is that we’re unique in that we move across property type and across geography. So given the scale that we have as an organization with, I think collectively, north of $12 billion in investable assets amongst these families that we work with, we have the ability to see a lot of different deal flow in a lot of different areas. In real estate, there’s a macro-cycle, and that cycle is always very important. You don’t want to swim against the tide. You also don’t want to, you know, try to fight the cycle. But there’s micro-cycles that happen in different geographies and within different property types, so that’s a key thing to consider.

PP: So of the many CRE sectors, what’s your fave?

TK: If you look at this point in time, what we think is interesting, you’ll start with office. I think in a lot of areas, we’re starting to see office really be in an area where we think that pricing has kind of bottomed. And you know that because when we start looking at some of these investment decisions — we’re looking at one right now in Northern California — it becomes less of, ‘Hey, would we like this if it were just a little bit cheaper?’ And it starts to get to the point where that’s not really the question anymore. It really gets down to saying, ‘We know it’s cheap. It’s intrinsically cheap.’ In some cases, we’re buying things at 15% of replacement cost.

Realm CEO Travis King Courtesy of Realm

PP: What are you staying away from?

TK: What I try to stay away from are broad categories, right? Say, for example, like, well R&D or industrial is going to be over. These things cycle, and there’s going to be different points in time. So I think the market, by and large … they look at things and say, ‘OK, data centers, you know, they’ve been over invested, and now there’s too much capital in data centers.’ We particularly were, we’re not really in data centers in a large way, because we focus on that lower middle market.

PP: Isn’t everybody in data centers?

TK: Yeah, but it’s the big boys in data centers, right? I’m trying to find an angle where we have something that others don’t. If you look at the big boys that have got tens of billions of dollars in their fund to be able to invest, there’s a lot of dollars required to do the infrastructure in the data center. We really focus on, kind of $50 million deals and below, because we feel like we’ve got an edge there. So yes, everyone is in data centers, but it’s one of those things where a lot of people are saying, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of money chasing this. It might be late in the cycle.’ I tend to probably agree with that, but it’s also just outside of the realm of where we’re trying to invest.

PP: How does your business change if interest rates come down?