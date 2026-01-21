How often should you wash your hair? Dermatologist's 3 top haircare tips

How often should you take a shower? Adults should shower once a day, according to health experts.

If you’re someone whose hair gets greasy a bit quicker than most, you’re not alone in contemplating whether it’s time to hop in the shower, even if it’s only been a day since your last wash. But should you resist the urge to pick up that bottle of shampoo?

We’ve all heard it’s probably not the best idea to wash your hair every day, regardless of your hair texture. And if you’re trying to maintain strong, healthy hair, the potential consequences of washing your hair too frequently aren’t exactly ideal: excessive dryness, breakage and split ends, says Dr. Heather W. Goff, a professor in the Department of Dermatology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

So, how often should you actually be washing your hair? We asked a dermatologist to settle the debate, once and for all.

How often should I wash my hair?

There are a few factors that’ll influence how often you should wash your hair, including how often you exercise, and whether you’re using styling products on the daily. But ultimately, this is going to depend on your hair texture.

“Curlier hair tends to get dry faster, and is also more fragile,” says Goff. Because curlier hair is a bit more prone to breakage, she recommends washing your hair at most once a week, or perhaps once every two weeks.

If you have a finer hair texture, Goff suggests washing your hair every two to three days. With finer hair, if you’re washing your hair less frequently than once a week, it’s not uncommon for scalp issues like seborrheic dermatitis (dandruff) to arise, she says.

Is it OK to wash your hair every day?

If you can, it’s best to avoid washing your hair every day, Goff says. Our hair is made of keratin, and even though it’s an extremely durable and tough protein, it can still get prone to dryness and breakage.

If you’re washing your hair too often, you’re essentially stripping your hair of the sebum that protects the skin, which can lead to a dry, itchy scalp. And on top of that, the ends of your hair will progressively become super dry and brittle. Here’s a good way to think about it: If you wash your jeans everyday, over time, they’ll become more frayed, and eventually threadbare, she says.

Why is my hair greasy after one day?

Often, this is linked to genetics. Oil production in the body is dictated by the presence of androgen hormones, and once you hit puberty, your body naturally begins producing more of them. It’s the same reason why “people can be prone to acne, because the oil glands are being provoked to produce more oils,” Goff says.

If you’re someone whose hair gets greasy a bit quicker than most, should you resist the urge to pick up that bottle of shampoo? Rather than wash all the oils away, she recommends using a dry shampoo, which can help absorb the oils and hold you over until wash day. But to prevent product buildup, you’ll just want to be extra diligent when shampooing your scalp to make sure you’ve removed all of the product, she says.

Does washing your hair cause hair loss?

“Washing your hair does not cause hair to thin,” assures Goff. “Hairs that come out in the process of washing (your hair) were hairs that were destined to fall out anyway.” Daily, you normally shed anywhere between 50 to 100 hairs, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

If someone is going through a period of hair shedding, also known as telogen effluvium, it’s usually related to factors like stress or hormonal changes, she says. Of course, if you have prolonged hair shedding or are concerned that you’re experiencing a form of hair loss, it’s a good idea to pay a visit to your dermatologist.

How to wash your hair like a pro

