How the University of Iowa is preparing for a hot game day Saturday

11/09/2025
    Mundo
  • setembro 11, 2025

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – Doctors and nurses from UIHC, along with additional medical students from Carver College of Medicine. UTV’s from Johnson County Ambulance Service in parking lots. An air-conditioned tent.

These are some of the ways the University of Iowa is working to make sure fans are safe this Saturday when temperatures are expected to climb above 90 degrees.

That’s when the Iowa Hawkeyes will play the UMass Minutemen for a sold out game at Kinnick Stadium with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.

Fans can take in one sealed water bottle of any size when they head into the stadium for the game. Or, they can bring in one empty refillable water bottle.

There are other ways fans can stay cool. That includes an expanded rest area outside the First Aid Station in the southeast corner of the stadium, which will have shelter, cool air and hydration. Or there will be an air-conditioned tent in the Krause Family Plaza. Johnson County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency.

And as mentioned before, those UTV’s will be in parking lots ahead of games, allowing for quick response for an emergencies, as well as more medical staff.

The University also offered these tips:

  • Increase fluid intake, regardless of your activity level. Focus on non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids. Fans are strongly encouraged to begin hydrating several days before game day and consume alcohol responsibly.
  • Choose lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to reflect heat and wear sunscreen.
  • Wear hats that shade your face such as sun hats, visors, etc.
  • Stay in the shade or air-conditioned areas as much as possible.
  • Stop immediately if you get dizzy, nauseated, or feel weak. Go into an airconditioned space and drink cool liquids.
  • Use a buddy system. Watch others for heat-induced illness, since some people may not realize that they are suffering a potential heat-related illnesses and can become confused, lose consciousness, or experience other medical emergencies.
  • If you are experiencing symptoms of heat-related illness, you are encouraged to go home if you are able to do so or seek medical assistance, as applicable.

Copyright 2025 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Source link

