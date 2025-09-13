Dave Chappelle is coming home! The 52-year-old comedian doesn’t perform often, with only six stops in the U.S. in all of 2025. He has had a few UK and Canada stops, but if you want to catch him in the U.S., you have a months-notice to see him in our nation’s capitol.

That’s right, Dave Chappelle is doing a one-time stop in Washington D.C. on Friday, October 10 at Capital One Arena. No official tour has been announced and neither have any other stops this Fall, so this is your remaining chance to see Chappelle state-side in 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know to shop Dave Chappelle comedy stop tickets:

How to buy Dave Chappelle tickets

At the time of writing this, the cheapest available tickets are $142. If you want a better view, tickets on the main concourse start at $248.

Get Dave Chappelle tickets Dave Chappelle is hosting a one-time comedy stop in Washington D.C. in October, get your tickets now! Shop Dave Chappelle tickets

How to watch Dave Chappelle shows and specials

Most of Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials live on Netflix. But, not all of them. Here are the stand-ups that are available to stream:

Dave Chappelle: Killin’ Them Softly (2000) – Stream it on Sling with Max

Dave Chappelle (2017) – Netflix

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017) – Netflix

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones (2019) – Netflix

Dave Chappelle: The Closer (2021) – Netflix

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer (2023) – Netflix

Chappelle’s Show is available to stream for free on Paramount+ and it’s available for rent or purchase on Prime Video. The comedian has also hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ a total of four times, including once at the start of the 50th season in 2025 and you can stream those episodes on NBC’s Peacock.