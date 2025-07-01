How to Collect a Debt in Brazil

Collecting a debt in a foreign jurisdiction such as Brazil can be a complex but manageable process when approached correctly. Brazil’s legal and commercial frameworks provide multiple avenues for creditors to recover unpaid debts, whether through amicable negotiation or formal legal proceedings. For Indian businesses or individuals involved in international trade or investment, understanding the procedures for debt collection in Brazil is essential to safeguard financial interests.

1. Initial Steps – Amicable Resolution

The first step in any debt collection in Brazil typically involves informal or amicable negotiation. Before initiating legal action, creditors are advised to communicate directly with the debtor. Sending a formal demand letter (known locally as a notificação extrajudicial) is common practice. This letter should detail the debt amount, due date, basis of the debt (e.g., contract, invoice), and a deadline for payment.

Often, Brazilian companies prefer to resolve disputes amicably to preserve commercial relationships and avoid court costs. Engaging a local attorney or a debt collection agency can add weight to the communication and increase the chances of recovery without litigation.

2. Judicial Debt Collection

If informal efforts fail, creditors can initiate legal action. Debt collection in Brazil follows a structured judicial process under the Brazilian Civil Procedure Code. The creditor must file a lawsuit in a Brazilian civil court with jurisdiction over the debtor’s domicile.

There are two main types of legal actions for debt recovery:

Monitory Action (ação monitória) : This is a fast-track procedure for debts supported by written but non-enforceable documents (e.g., invoices, delivery notes). If the court accepts the claim, the debtor has 15 days to pay or contest the debt.

: This is a fast-track procedure for debts supported by written but non-enforceable documents (e.g., invoices, delivery notes). If the court accepts the claim, the debtor has 15 days to pay or contest the debt. Execution Proceeding (ação de execução): This applies when the debt is backed by an enforceable instrument, such as a promissory note or a notarized agreement. This process allows the court to seize assets more swiftly.

In both cases, if the debtor fails to respond or pay, the court can order the seizure and auction of assets to satisfy the debt.

3. Recognition of Foreign Judgments

If the debt originates from a foreign court decision—such as an Indian court order—it must be recognized by Brazil’s Superior Court of Justice (Superior Tribunal de Justiça) before enforcement. This process, known as homologação, requires that the foreign judgment comply with Brazilian public policy, be final and unappealable, and be translated into Portuguese by a sworn translator.

4. Statute of Limitations

In Brazil, the statute of limitations for most contractual debts is five years, starting from the due date. It is crucial for foreign creditors to act promptly to avoid legal time bars.

5. Using Local Professionals

Hiring a Brazilian attorney with experience in debt collection in Brazil is strongly recommended. Local legal expertise ensures compliance with procedural rules, court requirements, and language barriers.

Conclusion

Recovering debts across borders can be challenging, but Brazil offers well-defined mechanisms for both amicable and judicial recovery. Indian creditors should act diligently, maintain comprehensive documentation, and seek professional assistance to navigate the nuances of debt collection in Brazil efficiently.