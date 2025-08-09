Chris P. Bacon is here, and he’s got rewards to give away in exchange for food dishes you’ve made. If Chris P. Bacon is craving Ice Cream, here’s how to make it!

How to Make Ice Cream in Grow a Garden

Ice Cream Ingredients

Uncommon Ice Cream:

  • 1 Corn
  • 1 Blueberry
  • 1 Strawberry

Rare Ice Cream:

OR

Legendary Ice Cream:

  • 1 Banana
  • 1 Watermelon or 1 Apple

OR

Mythical Ice Cream:

  • 1 Banana
  • 1 Pepper or 1 Loquat

OR

Divine Ice Cream:

  • 1 Sugar Apple
  • 1 Sugarglaze

To make Ice Cream, head to the Cooking Pot in the middle of the island. Equip the ingredient you want to add to the pot, and then interact with the pot to add it to the mix. Whatever you’ve added will show up on the Ingredients list to the left.

When you’ve added all the ingredients, press the Cook button to start cooking. If you’re cooking what Chris P is craving, the Cooking confirmation text will confirm it’s a [Craving] recipe.

Until you press ‘Cook’, you can take all the food out of the pot by pressing the Empty button, which gives you all your ingredients back.

When the food is complete, interact with the pot again to get your finished dish. To give it to Chris P, equip it and speak to him, then select “4. Try this food I cooked up!”

