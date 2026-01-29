How to watch Oregon State men’s basketball face Loyola Marymount tonight for free; Start time, odds

If you purchase a product through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tonight’s WCC slate boasts the Oregon State Beavers men’s basketball team facing off against the Loyola Marymount Lions, as two teams near the bottom of the league standings look to gain some momentum. The tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. pt/10 p.m. ET (8 p.m. MST) on Wednesday, Jan 28, and is coming to you live from Gerston Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. This contest is streaming live on ESPN Unlimited.
What TV channel is the OSU Beavers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions college basketball game on tonight? Is it streaming free anywhere?
Tonight’s Oregon State Beavers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions game is available streaming on ESPN Unlimited, ESPN’s standalone streaming service. Both Fubo and DIRECTV offer an ESPN Unlimited subscription for free as part of their subscriptions. You have to log in to ESPN Unlimited independently, using your Fubo or DIRECTV login information.
ESPN Unlimited is a great streaming option for those looking for sports content without traditional television channels, and offers a ton of ESPN content that we go more in-depth on below.
What are the best deals to watch the Oregon State vs. Loyola college hoops game tonight?
- You can watch this game today live for FREE with Fubo (free trial) or by signing up for DIRECTV (free trial). A subscription to either Fubo or DIRECTV includes access to ESPN Unlimited for free (see features below). You’ll use your Fubo login to get access to ESPN Unlimited, and the trial will last the duration of the Fubo or DIRECTV free trial.
- You can sign up for ESPN Unlimited for $129.99 annually. You will get all of the ESPN networks and channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+, ESPN on ABC, SEC Network+, ACC Network Now, and ESPN3.
What are the most recent betting odds for tonight’s OSU Beavers vs. Loyola Marymount Lions WCC game?
Spread: OSU: +5.5 | Loyola: -5.5
Over/Under: 139.5
- Get promo codes, signup deals, and free bets from our Oregon Betting News home page.