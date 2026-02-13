Hudson Williams Escorts His Mom to Madison Square Garden For Pacers Vs Knicks Basketball Game | Hudson Williams | Celebrity News and Gossip | Entertainment, Photos and Videos

Hudson Williams was joined by someone very special for his latest outing!
The 24-year-old Heated Rivalry star, who turns 25 later this week, brought his mom to sit courtside at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night (February 10) in New York City, where they watched the Indiana Pacers narrowly defeat the New York Knicks 137-134.
For his outing, Hudson wore a pair of bright yellow pants, while layering his tops.
The popular young actor is currently in town for New York Fashion Week, where he’s said to be attending a show or two. He’s also reportedly co-hosting a Lunar New Year celebration with Bridgerton‘s Yerin Ha for Gold House.
This week, it was revealed that Heated Rivalry has hit 10.6 million viewers per episode on HBO Max in the US, with Warner Bros Discovery noting that the show’s audience has more than doubled since the finale, per Variety.
In addition, the popular show is now the most watched acquired scripted title in HBO Max history!
Speaking of Hudson‘s mom, one of his friends recently dished on a Heated Rivalry watch party with Hudson and his mom.
FYI: Hudson is wearing a Willy Chavarria FW26 look, fresh off the Paris Fashion Week runway, with a Balenciaga bag and sunglasses.