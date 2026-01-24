Husker wrestler AJ Ferrari criminally indicted on felony charge in Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Husker wrestler AJ Ferrari has been criminally indicted on a third-degree felony charge in Texas.

Collin County, Texas court records show that Ferrari was indicted on Jan. 15 for allegedly using a vehicle to evade arrest.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case on Feb. 6.

Ferrari was previously wanted in his home state of Texas for allegedly using a motor vehicle to evade arrest back in October before fleeing to Nebraska.

The warrant for his arrest was discovered by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper after he pulled Ferrari over for speeding on I-80 near Waverly on Jan. 9, just hours after the wrestling team defeated Purdue in a dual in Lincoln.

Ferrari was booked in the Lancaster County Jail over the outstanding warrant and then made his first court appearance three days later.

The defense attorney present with Ferrari did not waive extradition, alleging that Ferrari was pulled over on his way to Omaha where he was meant catch a flight to Texas for the purpose of dealing with the warrant.

The judge set bond at $25,000 and Ferrari paid the 10% required for release.

On Jan. 14, the extradition case was dismissed without prejudice.

Ferrari previously faced felony sexual battery charges in 2022 while wrestling at Oklahoma State University. Those charges were dropped after the accuser reported she was harassed for coming forward with the allegations.

Ferrari is currently listed as a potential starter against the Iowa wrestling team scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m.

