Huskers ready to host first NCAA Baseball Regional since 2008

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Will Bolt wonders whether 10,000 fans will be at Haymarket Park for Nebraska’s NCAA Regional game on Friday. The contest is a long time coming – 18 years to be exact. The Huskers haven’t hosted an NCAA Tournament game since 2008, a drought that’s been a driving goal since Bolt’s arrival in 2019.

Nebraska (42-15) will host South Dakota State on Friday at 3 p.m. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Bolt recalls playing in an NCAA Regional in Lincoln as a player in the early 2000s. He remembers the large number of red-clad fans and palpable energy. Ole Miss and Arizona State are also in Lincoln this week for the NCAA Regional.

All teams hit the field on Thursday for practice, along with interviews with players and coaches. The Huskers announced Carson Jasa will be their starting pitcher against the Jackrabbits. Jasa has a 3.78 ERA this season with 109 strikeouts.

The NCAA Regional runs Friday through Monday at Haymarket Park. Ahead of Friday’s games, Will Bolt, Tucker Timmerman, and Rhett Stokes spoke to Nebraska media members.

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