Oura is launching its smallest smart ring yet

Oura on Thursday announced its latest smart ring, one that it says is the smallest offered by any company.
The Oura Ring 5 will be 40% smaller than Oura’s previous generation ring, the company said. The ring will still have the same level of sensing, tracking and accuracy as the previous generation, it said.
“We have finally achieved what I think seems like a real technological miracle,” Oura CEO Tom Hale said in an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on Thursday. “This is what our members have been asking us for, for years.” he said. “This was a hard technological challenge. There are laws of physics involved with the sizes of batteries and the ability to pack all the electronics, the sensors; the geometry is different because it’s so small,” he added.
The ring, which will start to ship on June 4, will be priced at $399 for base finishes and $499 for premium finishes like gold and brushed silver. The company will also be launching a portable charging case for the new ring, priced at $99.
“I’ve been wearing it for six months with a cover and going to the gym with it and working out, and not even feeling it on my body, and that is first step I think in building something which is truly a transformative wearable,” Hale said.
Oura has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list four times, including No. 14 in 2026. Last week, Oura confidentially filed a draft of its IPO prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It did not provide a timeline for an IPO.
The company is launching several new tracking and health features alongside the Oura Ring 5, features that will also work with Oura’s generation 3 and 4 rings. That includes an expansion of its proactive health tracking, now called Health Radar. This feature monitors key biometric signals like body temperature and respiratory rate for strains on your body, providing alerts when it tracks significant deviations. New capabilities include tracking blood pressure patterns during sleep, which Oura said can detect warning signs of cardiovascular risk, and nighttime breathing patterns and disturbances.
Oura is also partnering with on-demand healthcare platform Counsel Health to offer AI-enabled care. Oura members will be able to ask health questions, receive personalized advice and connect with providers in the Oura app. That capability will be made available in 43 U.S. states, Oura said.
It is also adding features that will better track live activities like running and cycling, and a GLP-1 insights feature that will help users on these weight-loss drugs track their dosing schedules, weight and body changes alongside biometric data collected by their ring.
An Oura Ring 5 model next to a ladybug.
Courtesy: Oura
Oura’s evolution from a simple tracking device to a wearable focused on broader health and wellness, as well as preventative and predictive care, has helped the company grow its user base well beyond people just looking to track their sleep. Last September, Oura announced that it had sold over 5.5 million Oura Rings since the product’s launch, up from 2.5 million rings the company said it had sold as of June 2024. Hale told CNBC late last year the company could reach near $2 billion in 2026 sales.
The company recently reported it is on track to surpass five million paid members this quarter, a fourfold increase over the past two years. That has led to a 4x increase in total revenue over the past two fiscal years, it said.
“We have been on a tear,” Hale told Sorkin on Thursday. “We have grown this business massively,” he said, citing a subscription renewal rate among members of 80%.
Last October, the company raised a $900 million Series E funding round, valuing it at $11 billion. The company has raised more than $1.5 billion in total.
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