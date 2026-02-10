Huskers Return Home to Face Purdue in Top-15 Showdown

The No. 7/8 (AP/Coaches) Nebraska men’s basketball team begins a two-game homestand Tuesday night, as the Huskers welcome No. 13/12 Purdue. Tipoff from a sold-out Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 6 p.m. (central) and the game will be carried on FS1, broadcast on the Huskers Radio Network, as well as on Huskers.com and on the official Huskers app. The game will also be available on the Fox Sports and Fox One apps.

The Huskers (21-2, 10-2 B1G) come off after an 80-68 road win at Rutgers on Feb. 7. Rienk Mast had 25 points and eight rebounds to lead four Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska took control with a 19-8 run to end the first half and eventually built a 20-point second-half lead and led by double figures the final 27 minutes enroute to its sixth Big Ten road win of the season. For Mast, it was his fifth 20-point game of the season and first in Big Ten play. Senior guards Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg combined for 25 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as Nebraska broke a two-game losing streak.

Nebraska enters the week in sole possession of third place in the Big Ten race following last weekend’s action. With the win at Rutgers, the Huskers posted their sixth Big Ten road win of the season, breaking a school record for most conference road wins in a season. Now, the Huskers begin a stretch with four of the next five at home until late February.

Purdue (19-4, 9-3 B1G) comes off a 68-64 win over Oregon last Saturday. The Boilermakers trailed 63-62 before Fletcher Loyer’s 3-pointer with 51 seconds left gave Purdue the lead for good before Loyer, who had 18 points, went 3-of-4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to stave off Oregon’s upset bid. Braden Smith had 13 points and four assists while Trey Kaufman-Renn had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Numbers to Know

3 – Tuesday’s matchup between Nebraska and Purdue will be the third ranked on ranked game at home this season (vs. No. 9 MSU, vs. No. 9 Illinois). Prior to this year, NU had only one home ranked on ranked game in school history.

34 – Fred Hoiberg has 34 wins over ranked opponents, including 12 wins against top-10 teams, in his collegiate coaching career. In addition, his six road wins against ranked opponents is second only to Danny Nee (seven) all-time among NU men’s basketball coaches.

.750 – Nebraska is 9-3 in its last 12 Big Ten road games dating back to last season following Saturday’s win at Rutgers. The Huskers are also 13-1 away from Pinnacle Bank Arena since March 31, 2025.

22 – In Nebraska’s four games against ranked opponents this season, Sam Hoiberg has a 22-to-0 assist-to-turnover raio and is averaging 1.5 steals per game.

16 – Nebraska’s 16-point second-half comeback against Indiana on Jan. 10 tied the Huskers’ largest comeback of the season (also vs. Oklahoma). NU has a trio of double-digit comebacks this season and seven over the past two seasons.

54.8 – Nebraska’s top four scorers (Rienk Mast, Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager and Jamarques Lawrence) are combining for 54.8 points per game. None of them were in the Husker lineup last season.

80+ – Nebraska is 50-10 (.833) under Fred Hoiberg when scoring 80 or more points, including a 41-7 mark over the last three-plus seasons. Of those seven losses since the start of 2022-23, four came in overtime.

1,030 – Rienk Mast now has 1,030 career rebounds and is one of only three active players with at least 1,000 career rebounds, joining Notre Dame’s Carson Towt and Gonzaga’s Graham Ike.

10 – Pryce Sandfort is just the eighth Husker player to have at least 10 20-point efforts in a season since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011-12.

1- Over the last decade, only seven Big Ten players have shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and averaged 3.0 3-pointers per game. Pryce Sandfort is the only Big Ten player above those marks as of Feb. 9.

4 – According to Stathead, Sam Hoiberg is one of four players – and the only power conference player – nationally at 6-0 or under averaging at least five rebounds per game this season.

Tuesday’s Game Is Nebraska’s Heart Association Game

Nebraska men’s basketball has partnered with the American Heart Association to help spread awareness of cardiovascular health for Tuesday’s game against Purdue. February is also American Heart Month, as heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg‘s playing career ended in 2005 because of an aneurysm in his aortic root and has benefited by the advances in cardiovascular health over the past two decades. Some of the activations for Tuesday’s game include:

• Pregame will feature a CPR demonstration with Lincoln Fire Department on the concourse above section 103.

• The Husker basketball program will recognize a member of the Lincoln community for their work during the first timeout.

• Both Nebraska and Purdue’s coaching staffs will be wearing pins on Tuesday to raise awareness.

For more information on Heart Health Month, visit Heart.org.

Huskers Stay in Top 10 for Sixth Straight Week

Nebraska continued it run in the AP Top 10 on Monday, checking in at No. 7. The Huskers are also No. 8 in the Coaches poll.

• Nebraska has now been in the top 10 for six straight weeks, the longest stretch in school history. The previous best was four weeks from Feb. 7-28, 1966. The Huskers have now been ranked for nine straight weeks dating back to Dec. 8.

• On Jan. 26, Nebraska earned its highest ranking in school history, moving to No. 5 in both the AP and Coaches polls. It topped NU’s previous best of seventh on Jan. 19.

• The Huskers are now 50-24 (.675) all-time when ranked in the AP poll following Saturday’s win at Rutgers.

• Prior to this season, the 1965-66 season was the only other season where Nebraska was ranked in the top 10. NU spent four straight weeks in the poll (Feb. 7-28) in 1965-66, reaching as high as eighth on Feb. 21, 1966. That season, the Huskers went 20-5, including 12-2 in the Big Eight to finish second to Kansas, but did not advance to postseason play. That Kansas team that won the Big Eight lost to eventual NCAA Champion Texas Western, 81-80, in double overtime in the Midwest Regional Final.

• Prior to its 2025-26 poll debut on Dec. 8, the Huskers had not been ranked in the AP poll since Dec. 31, 2018.

Worth Noting

• Nebraska’s 21-2 start matches the 1920-21 team for the best start in school history after 23 games. The 1920-21 team finished the year with a 22-2 mark.

Best 23-Game Starts Year 23-game record Final Record 2025-26 21-2 TBD 1919-20 21-2 22-2 1990-91 19-4 26-8 1977-78 19-4 22-8

• Nebraska’s 21 wins this season marks the 10th time in program history that the Huskers have won 21 or more games. It also ties NU’s win total from last season. A win on Tuesday against Purdue would move the 2025-26 team into a tie for sixth on NU’s single-season list.

• The Huskers now have three straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. In addition, Nebraska has already won 20 games, marking the eighth time in program history that Nebraska has won 20-or-more games in the regular season. • Nebraska is 12-1 at home this season and is 51-12 (.810) at Pinnacle Bank Arena over the past four seasons. • Nebraska’s 20-0 start marked just the third time in the last 30 years a Big Ten team has started 20-0 and the first since Ohio State opened the 2010-11 season with 24 straight wins. • Nebraska’s 10-2 Big Ten start is the program’s best conference start of the Big Ten era (2011-12 to present) and is the program’s best since going 11-1 in the first 12 games of the 1965-66 season. With a win on Tuesday, NU would win 11 conference games for just the seventh time in school history. • Nebraska is 6-1 on the road in Big Ten play in 2025-26. The six wins on the road in conference play set a program record. NU had won five conference road games four previous times, the last in 1965-66. • Nebraska is 2-2 vs. ranked teams in 2025-26 and looking for its third ranked win of the season against No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday. Since March 1, 2022, the Huskers are 11-13 in the last 24 games against ranked teams, including 5-4 against top-10 teams. Prior to that, NU had lost 24 straight against ranked teams dating back to the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. • Nebraska is 11th in the NET rankings released on Feb. 9. The Huskers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 12 of the NET (No. 1 Michigan, No. 5 Illinois, No. 10 Purdue, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 12 Michigan State. The Big Ten (3) and Big 12 (3) are the only conferences with multiple teams in the top 10 of the NET. • As of Feb. 9, Nebraska’s five Quad 1 wins ties for 13th nationally. NU is also 11-2 in the first two quads, as the 11 wins are tied for eighth nationally. • Nebraska saw its school-record 24-game win streak snapped on Jan. 27. It nearly doubled the previous mark of 14 set two other times (1912-13 and 1990-91) and was the longest win streak by a Big Ten team since Ohio State won 24 straight to open the 2010-11 season.

No. Season Win Streak Date Started Date Ended 1. 2024-25/25-26 24 games 3-31-2025 1-27-2026 2. 1990-91 14 games 11-28-1990 1-22-1991 1911-12/12-13 14 games 1-27-1912 1-25-1913 4. 1919-20/20-21 13 games 2-6-1920 1-3-1921 1897-98/1900-01 13 games 2-22-1898 1901** • Nebraska is averaging 80.0 ppg, which is the Huskers’ highest scoring average after 22 games since the 1995-96 season (84.6 ppg). The 1995-96 team marked the last time Nebraska averaged 80.0 ppg in a season and one of just six teams in school history to average 80.0+ ppg. Nebraska’s highest season average under Hoiberg is 77.7 ppg in 2024-25. • Nebraska is currently 29th nationally in offensive efficiency in KenPom, which would be the Huskers’ second highest KenPom offensive ranking (24th, 2003-04 under Barry Collier). The 2003-05 season is only time in the KenPom era where NU was in the top-25 nationally in offensive efficiency in the KenPom era. Of note, four of Fred Hoiberg‘s Iowa State teams ranked in the top-25 nationally (2011-12, 12-13, 13-14, 14-15). • The Huskers are second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally with 11.0 3-pointers made per game as of Feb. 9. It is on pace to break NU’s single-season record (9.54 in 2001-02). Nebraska is one of four teams on pace to break the Big Ten’s single-season mark for 3-pointers per game (10.4 by Penn State in 2022-23). NU led the Big Ten with 9.4 3-pointers per game in 2023-24, the fifth time a Hoiberg-coached team led the conference in 3-pointers per game. • Nebraska has made 10-or-more 3-pointers 15 times this season, including 17 against both Oregon and FIU and 15 vs. Oklahoma and Illinois. The 17 3-pointers was one shy of the school mark of 18 set against Kansas in 2002. • The seven 3-pointers by Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort vs. Oregon on Jan. 13 marked

the first time in school history that NU has had multiple players hit seven 3-pointers in a game. According to Stathead, it was the third Big Ten game since 2010-11 where multiple players hit seven or more 3-pointers in a game. • NU’s team 2.07-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fourth nationally as of Feb. 9. It is on track to shatter the school mark of 1.81 set in 1984-85. The Big Ten has the top three teams nationally in that category (Purdue-1st; Northwestern-2nd; Nebraska-3rd). Only two teams (Gonzaga in 2024-25; Iowa in 2020-21) in the last 10 season have finished the year with a 2.00-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

• Nebraska enters Purdue the game ranked fourth in the Big Ten and 12th nationally with 18.4 assists per game. It is an increase of 4.5 assists per game from last season. Nebraska’s highest assist per game total under Hoiberg is 15.3 per game in 2023-24.

• The Huskers are second in the Big Ten and sixth nationally in fewest turnovers per game at 8.9 per contest. In Big Ten games, it is just 8.0 per contest.