Huskers Shoot for Split with No. 15 Hawkeyes - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (/RV)

vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (15/12)

Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, 11 a.m. (CT)

Lincoln, Nebraska (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Halftime: Kansas City Disc Dogs

Live TV: FOX

Kylen Mills (PBP), Isis Young (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (10:30 a.m.)

Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (1490 AM/97.3 FM/97.7 HD3), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Live Stats: Huskers.com (statbroadcast – public)

Huskers Shoot for Season Split with No. 15 Iowa

The Nebraska women’s basketball team takes aim at a split of the season series with No. 15 Iowa, when the Huskers play host to the Hawkeyes on Monday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tip-off between the NCAA NET 27 Huskers (16-9, 5-9 Big Ten) and the NET 14 Hawkeyes (19-6, 10-3 Big Ten) in Lincoln is set for 11 a.m. (CT) on Presidents’ Day.

Tickets for Monday’s game are available now at Huskers.com.

Free live audio from the Huskers Radio Network will be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers App, 107.3 FM in Lincoln and 1490 AM/97.3 FM/97.7 HD3 in Omaha with Matt Coatney and Jeff Griesch on the call for their 25th consecutive season.

The game will be televised live by FOX with Kylen Mills and Isis Young on the call.

Then-No. 20 Nebraska and then-No. 14 Iowa met for the first time this season on New Year’s Day in Iowa City, when the Hawkeyes pulled away late for an 86-76 win. The two teams were tied at 70 with 5:30 left, before Iowa went on a 10-0 run to close the game on a 16-6 surge. Britt Prince scored a game-high 27 points to lead Nebraska, but Chit-Chat Wright responded with 24 points and Hannah Stuelke contributed a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Nebraska played without its second-leading scorer, Amiah Hargrove, who missed while in the concussion protocol. The Hawkeyes played with Fremont, Nebraska native Taylor McCabe, who was forced to end her season prematurely because of a knee injury suffered against Ohio State (Jan. 25).

Nebraska continues to hunt for its first February win, as the Huskers have opened the month 0-4 with all four losses to current NET Top 16 teams. Most recently, the Huskers suffered an 84-67 setback at NET 10 Minnesota (Feb. 12), a team the Hawkeyes fell to 91-85 in Iowa City one week earlier.

In fact, eight of Nebraska’s nine losses this season have come to current NET top-25 Big Ten teams, including NET 2 UCLA, at NET 6 Michigan, at NET 10 Minnesota, at NET 12 Michigan State, at NET 14 Iowa, NET 15 Maryland at NET 16 Ohio State and NET 22 USC. NU’s ninth setback was a one-possession midweek road loss at Wisconsin (63-60, Jan. 21).

While Nebraska has dropped seven of its last nine games, Iowa had lost three straight games before its 65-56 home win over No. 25 Washington at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday. Wright led the Hawkeyes with 21 points, while Stuelke contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds.

NET 27 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 5-9 Big Ten)

12 – Jessica Petrie – 6-2 – Jr. – F – 11.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg

33 – Amiah Hargrove – 6-2 – So. – F – 12.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg

2 – Logan Nissley – 6-0 – Jr. – G – 8.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg

14 – Callin Hake – 5-8 – Sr. – G – 7.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

23 – Britt Prince – 5-11 – So. – G – 17.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg

Off the Bench

21 – Eliza Maupin – 6-3 – Sr. – F – 8.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg

4 – Petra Bozan – 6-3 – So. – F – 6.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg

5 – Claire Johnson – 5-9 – So. – G – 3.6 ppg, 1.0 rpg

1 – Hailey Weaver – 6-0 – Gr. – G – 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg

15 – Kennadi Williams – 5-4 – RFr. – G – 2.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg

34 – Emily Fisher – 6-0 – Jr. – G/F – 2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg

00 – Alanna Neale – 5-10 – Fr. – G – 1.3 ppg, 0.3 rpg

22 – Natalie Potts [Out] – 6-2 – RSo. – F – Redshirt

3 – Allison Weidner [Out] – 5-10 – Gr. – G – Redshirt

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

10th Season at Nebraska (174-132); 19th Season Overall (367-241)

NET 14 Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten)

45 – Hannah Stuelke – 6-2 – Sr. – F – 14.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg

5 – Ava Heiden – 6-4 – So. – C – 16.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg

1 – Taylor Stremlow – 5-10 – So. – G – 7.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

4 – Kylie Feuerbach – 6-0 – Gr. – G – 5.1 ppg, 1.6 rpg

11 – Chit-Chat Wright – 5-4 – So. – G – 13.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg

Off the Bench

7 – Addie Deal – 6-0 – Fr. – G – 6.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

8 – Journey Houston – 5-9 – So. – G – 5.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg

12 – Layla Hays – 6-5 – Fr. – C – 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

32 – Callie Levin – 6-1 – Fr. – G – 1.6 ppg, 0.8 rpg

55 – Teagan Mallegni – 6-1 – So. – G – 0.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg

2 – Taylor McCabe [Out] – 5-9 – Sr. – G – 8.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

21 – Emely Rodriguez [Out] – 6-0 – So. – G/F – 7.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Head Coach: Jan Jensen (Drake, 1991)

Second Season at Iowa (42-16); Second Season Overall (42-16)

Inside the Husker Lineup

• Britt Prince, who was named to the Nancy Lieberman Award Midseason Top 10 on Feb. 2, is one of the nation’s most efficient guards. The 5-11 point guard out of Elkhorn North High School in the Omaha metro area, is hitting 55.4 percent (164-296) of her field goals, 48.6 percent (34-70) of her three-point attempts and 93.7 percent (74-79) of her free throws. At the start of last week, Prince was the only starter regardless of position in the country to hit 50% FG-50% 3FG-90% FT. Prince, who also leads the Huskers in assists (106) and steals (39), ranks second nationally and leads the Big Ten in free throw percentage (.937), including 100 percent (54-54) in league games with a school-record streak (men’s or women’s basketball) of 56 consecutive made free throws overall. Nebraska’s leading scorer, Prince ranks ninth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.4 ppg) and 13th in assists (4.2 apg). She owns eight 20-point efforts, including a pair of 30-point games this season. Prince led Nebraska with 15 points and a season-high matching seven rebounds at Minnesota Thursday.

• Fellow sophomore Amiah Hargrove is emerging as a star in the conference. A contender for Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, Hargrove ranks second on the team in scoring (12.6 ppg) while leading the Huskers in rebounding (5.8 rpg). She had 24 points and six rebounds in her second start in place of Jessica Petrie (illness) at Ohio State (Feb. 1). It followed Hargrove’s second double-double of the year with 13 points and 11 rebounds in her first start of the year in a win over Northwestern (Jan. 28). The 6-2 forward from Christopher, Ill., opened Big Ten play with a career-high 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting (4-5 3FG) at Penn State (Dec. 6). She added 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting at No. 15 Michigan State (Jan. 15). Hargrove is shooting 53.8 percent from the field, including 42 percent from long range and 80 percent from the free throw line. She has hit 54.3 percent (19-35) of her threes in league play. She missed the loss at No. 14 Iowa (Jan. 1) after suffering a mild concussion late in the loss to No. 17 USC (Dec. 29). She had 13 points and six boards at Minnesota Thursday night.

• Junior Jessica Petrie has provided consistency and leadership at both ends in her second season as a starter. The 6-2 forward from Gold Coast, Australia, ranks third on the team in scoring (11.5 ppg) and second in rebounding (4.9 rpg), but missed the first games of her Nebraska career with illness in the win over Northwestern (Jan. 28) and a loss at No. 11 Ohio State (Feb. 1). She returned in a somewhat limited role off the bench at No. 8 Michigan (Feb. 4). Petrie, who has produced double figures 15 times, has scored at least seven points in all 23 games this season. She also leads Nebraska with a career-high 23 blocks and owns a career-high 24 steals this season after getting 12 total steals her first two years. She had 14 points on a career-high four three-pointers Thursday at Minnesota, while adding a career-high three steals.

• Junior Logan Nissley has made 12 straight starts. The 6-0 guard from Bismarck, N.D., has averaged 13.3 points on 49.1 percent (27-55) shooting over the last six games. She erupted for a career-high 22 points and a career-best 6-of-12 three-point shooting in her last appearance at PBA against Maryland (Feb. 7). She opened the six-game stretch with 15 points in a win over Illinois (Jan. 24), before striking for 14 points on four threes in a win over Northwestern (Jan. 28). Nissley, who had 11 points at No. 11 Ohio State and pitched in 12 points and four assists at Minnesota (Feb. 12), also ranks high on the efficiency scale. She has hit 47.1 percent (65-138) from the field, including 44.9 percent (48-107) from three-point range and 87 percent (20-23) of her free throws. Nissley is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists with a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio. She ranks No. 7 in Nebraska history in three-pointers made (162).

• Callin Hake provides veteran leadership and an emotional heartbeat for the Big Red while joining Prince, Petrie and Nissley as returning starters from a year ago. Hake, a 5-8 senior guard from Victoria, Minn., is averaging 7.6 points and 3.9 assists while hitting 36.6 percent (37-101) of her threes. Hake, who has added 33 steals, also leads the Big Red with 27 charges drawn through 25 games. She has scored double figures eight times, including a season-high 17 in a win over Omaha.

• Senior transfer Eliza Maupin provides another starting option for the Huskers. The 6-3 forward from Webster Groves, Mo., is averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds over 22 games with 10 starts. She notched her second double-double of the year with 13 points and a career-high 13 rebounds at Wisconsin (Jan. 21). She had her first Husker double-double with 12 points and 11 boards at Iowa.

• Nebraska plays a deep rotation that includes 6-3 sophomore Petra Bozan (13 starts, 6.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 6-0 graduate guard Hailey Weaver (13 starts, 2.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg), 5-8 sophomore Claire Johnson (3.6 ppg), 5-4 redshirt freshman Kennadi Williams (2.5 ppg, 2.4 apg) and 6-0 junior Emily Fisher (2.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg).

Scouting the Iowa Hawkeyes

• Second-year head coach Jan Jensen’s Iowa team features a potent inside game with senior Hannah Stuelke and sophomore Ava Heiden. Stuelke, a 6-2 forward, is averaging 14.0 points and a team-best 8.9 rebounds while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. While Stuelke leads Iowa on the glass, including 2.6 offensive boards per game, Heiden leads the Hawks with 16.4 points on 62.7 percent field goal shooting. The 6-4 center also owns a team-best 25 blocks while ranking second on the team with 7.2 rebounds per game. She is averaging 18.2 points per game in Big Ten play.

• Sophomore transfer Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright has taken over the controls in the Iowa backcourt. The 5-4 point guard who spent last season at Georgia Tech is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists while knocking down a sizzling 48.6 percent (54-111) of her threes. Last season she scored 15 points in 30 minutes off the bench for the No. 17 Yellow Jackets in a 72-61 win over No. 23 Nebraska in Atlanta.

• Nebraska native Taylor McCabe, a 5-9 senior guard from Fremont, averaged 8.0 points while leading the team with 49 threes through Iowa’s first 20 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury against Ohio State (Jan. 25).

• Taylor Stremlow has replaced McCabe in the starting five. The 5-10 sophomore is averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists on the season while adding more of a threat at the rim and in the mid-range.

• Graduate guard Kylie Feuerbach rounds out Iowa’s probable starters. Feuerbach is averaging 5.1 points and 3.0 assists while serving as one of Iowa’s top perimeter defenders.

• Iowa’s regular rotation includes Addie Deal (6.0 ppg), Journey Houston (5.3 ppg, 4.9 rpg) and 6-5 freshman Layla Hays (4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg).

• Iowa is averaging 79.3 points on 48.6 percent schooting, including 36.4 percent success from long range. The Hawkeyes are improving at the free throw line (.689) and own a plus-8.0 rebound margin and a plus-0.5 turnover margin.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Series History

• Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska, 26-17, including an 86-76 win over the Huskers in Iowa City on New Year’s Day.

• Iowa won the most recent meeting in Lincoln with an 81-66 win over the Huskers (Feb. 10, 2025).

• Two of the past four meetings between Nebraska and Iowa have gone overtime, including a 94-89 OT win for then-No. 3 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game in Minneapolis (March 10, 2024).

• The Huskers defeated then-No. 2 Iowa 82-79 in Lincoln (Feb. 11, 2024), which snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Hawkeyes. The Big Red added an 87-84 OT win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Jan. 16, 2025).

• Iowa owns a 10-7 all-time edge against Nebraska in Lincoln, while carrying a 12-5 advantage over NU in Iowa City. Nebraska owns a 5-4 lead in the series on neutral courts, but Iowa has won the last three neutral site meetings.

• Iowa has scored 76 points or more in 14 consecutive meetings with Nebraska and owns a 12-2 record in that stretch.

• During Nebraska’s eight-game series winning streak from Jan. 8, 2012 to March 9, 2014, the Hawkeyes failed to reach 76 points in any game.

Prince Advances to Lieberman Midseason Top 10

• Nebraska’s Britt Prince advanced to the list of 10 women’s college basketball players on the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Midseason Top 10 on Monday, Feb. 2. The Lieberman Award was the first of the Naismith Starting 5 award watch lists announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Oct. 27.

• Fan voting for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award opened at http://www.hoophallawards.com on Friday, Feb. 6.

• Prince, a 5-11 sophomore from Omaha, Neb., returns for her second season at Nebraska after averaging 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals as a true freshman.

• Through 25 games this season, she is averaging a team-best 17.4 points per game while hitting 55.4 percent (164-296) of her shots from the field, including 34-of-70 threes (.486).

• Through 22 games, Prince was the only Division I starter in the country hitting 50 percent of her field goals (.562), 50 percent of her threes (.500) and 90 percent of her free throws (.930), before dipping below the 50 percent 3FG line by going 1-for-3 at No. 8 Michigan (Feb. 4).

• She owns two 30-point performances, eight 20-point efforts and 20 double-figure scoring games this season.

• Prince was the MVP of the Emerald Coast Classic Beach Bracket (Nov. 24-25) after leading the Huskers to a tournament title with 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting in a 91-82 win over Virginia. She averaged 24.0 points and 6.5 assists in the tournament, including 18 points and a season-high seven assists in a win over Purdue Fort Wayne.

• She established her career high with 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting in a win over Oral Roberts (Nov. 19).

• Prince produced a 28-point, six-rebound, six-assist effort in a win over Northwestern (Jan. 28). She hit 10-of-15 shots from the field, including 2-of-3 threes and all six of her free throws.

• She produced a 27-point performance at No. 14 Iowa (Jan. 1), when she also recorded five rebounds and four steals, before getting a game-high 17 points to go with a team-high four rebounds in the win over Purdue (Jan. 4).

• She had 23 points, two assists and two steals in a win over Samford (Nov. 8).

• Prince opened Big Ten play with 20 points in a win at Penn State (Dec. 6) and produced her fourth 20-point effort in conference play this season with 20 points and four assists in a win over Illinois (Jan. 24). She added 20 points and seven assists in a win over Indiana (Jan. 8).

• She tipped 2025-26 with 19 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal in a win over Northwestern State (Nov. 3).

• Prince led all players with 18 points and seven assists against No. 17 USC (Dec. 29). She also had 18 points and a season-high seven rebounds in a win over Creighton (Nov. 12).

• Prince had 17 points, four rebounds and five assists in a 92-53 win over Bradley (Dec. 3).

• She had 16 points and three assists in a win over North Dakota State in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Nov. 16).

• Prince also had 16 points, four rebounds and four assists at No. 15 Michigan State (Jan. 15).

• Prince, a two-time Gatorade and MaxPreps Nebraska High School Player of the Year at Elkhorn North, earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors while leading the Huskers to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

• In the NCAA Tournament, Prince led the Big Red with 14 points and six assists against Louisville. She averaged 17.0 points and 5.3 assists over three Big Ten Tournament games, including a season-high-tying 24 points against tourney champion and NCAA No. 1 seed UCLA.

• Prince was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 21, 2025) after going for 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists and a career-high six steals in a win at Iowa (Jan. 16, 2025), when she hit a career-high five three-pointers.

Potts Announces Plan To Redshirt, Return in 2026-27

• Nebraska redshirt sophomore Natalie Potts will not return to the court in competition this season as she continues her rehabilitation from injury.

• Potts, who made the announcement on Thursday, Jan. 29, plans to return for her fourth year at Nebraska in 2026-27 with up to three years of eligibility remaining.

• “I am making slow but steady progress, and I appreciate the thoughts and encouragement of Husker fans everywhere,” Potts said. “I love my teammates and coaches and will give them my full support as we push for the postseason. I really want to be out there fighting to win with them, but I am just not in position to do that yet.”

• Potts, who was the 2024 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, suffered a knee injury in the fifth game of the 2024-25 season against North Alabama (Nov. 19). The 6-2 forward from O’Fallon, Mo., underwent surgery Dec. 4, 2024, and was eligible for a medical redshirt last season.

• She hoped to return to practice midway through the 2025-26 season, but her participation has been limited while she regains strength. Potts has recently returned to active participation in Nebraska game-day shoot-arounds, but she will not return to competition this season.

• Potts, who earned a spot on the preseason top 20 list for the Katrina McClain Award, will be eligible to take a redshirt this season.

• “Natalie is working diligently and progressing with her rehabilitation,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “At this time, we believe that it is in the best interest of her long-term health to give her more time to continue to progress and gain confidence with her return to full participation.”

• In 2023-24, Potts was a unanimous choice to the Big Ten All-Freshman team from the conference coaches and was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten selection by the league media. Potts started all 35 games for a Nebraska team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after working its way to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game. She averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game on the season.

• Through the first four games of her sophomore season, Potts averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds, before suffering her injury 10 minutes into the game with North Alabama at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

• In 2023-24, Potts led all Big Ten freshmen in rebounding (5.2 rpg) and field goal percentage (.489), while ranking second among league freshmen in scoring (10.2 ppg) and free throw percentage (.829) in 2023-24. She started all 35 games for the 23-12 Huskers, who advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska Excels in NCAA Stat Rankings

• Through 25 games, Nebraska ranks among the top 25 teams in 9 NCAA categories.

• FG% – .483 ranks 10th nationally and 3rd in the Big Ten.

• Assists Per Game – 18.5 ranks 10th nationally and 3rd in the Big Ten.

• FT% – .789 ranks 11th nationally and 2nd in the Big Ten.

• Bench Scoring – 27.1 ppg ranks 14th nationally and 1st in the Big Ten.

• Assist-to-Turnover – 1.31 ranks 17th nationally and 6th in the Big Ten.

• Average Home Attendance – 5,619 ranks 14th nationally and 5th in the Big Ten.

• Scoring – 80.4 ppg ranks 19th nationally and 6th in the Big Ten.

• 3FG% – .365 – ranks 17th nationally and 3rd in the Big Ten.

• NCAA NET – Nebraska ranks 27th nationally and 10th in the Big Ten.

Big Red Triple Threats

• Nebraska is hitting 36.5 percent of its shots from three-point range and averaging 8.1 made threes per game with shooters up and down the lineup.

• Five Huskers are shooting better than 35 percent from long range: Britt Prince (.486), Logan Nissley (.449), Amiah Hargrove (.420), Hailey Weaver (.385) and Callin Hake (.366). Additionally, Emily Fisher is 1-for-2 (.500) from long range on the season.

• In Big Ten play, the Huskers have knocked down 37.6 percent of their threes while averaging 8.1 makes per game.

Huskers Make Opponents Pay at Free Throw Line

• Nebraska is challenging the school record for best team free throw percentage in Husker history. Through 25 games, the Huskers are shooting 78.9 percent (333-422) from the line. In 2013-14, the Big Ten Tournament champion Huskers hit a school-record 79.6 percent (507-635) of their free throws.

• The top six Huskers in minutes played are all shooting 70 percent or better at the line, including Britt Prince (.937), Callin Hake (.875), Logan Nissley (.870), Amiah Hargrove (.800), Eliza Maupin (.778) and Jessica Petrie (.714).

• Britt Prince has been Nebraska’s leader at the line. The sophomore point guard leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally by hitting 93.7 percent (74-79) of her free throw attempts. She owns a school-record (men’s or women’s basketball) streak of 56 consecutive makes and is a perfect 54-for-54 at the line in Big Ten play.

• Cathy Owen owns the Nebraska season free throw percentage record (.950, 57-60) with a minimum of 50 made free throws required. Former Husker point guard Rachel Theriot, an Ohio native and long-time European professional, hit 92.6 percent (63-68) of her free throws in 2014-15. Prince, Theriot and Owen currently own five of the top-six season free throw shooting percentages in Nebraska history, including Prince’s 87.2 percent (68-78) as a freshman last season.

Husker Forwards Producing Career Years

• Sophomore Amiah Hargrove is proving herself as one of the Big Ten’s most improved players in 2025-26. Hargrove’s 303 total points are 147 more than the 156 she scored for the Huskers over 33 games as freshman. The 6-2 forward also has more than double her total steals this season (15) compared to last season (6). She put up 24 points at No. 11 Ohio State (Feb. 1), which followed her second double-double of the year with 13 points and a career-high-tying 11 rebounds in her first start of the season against Northwestern (Jan. 28). She added 16 points and a team-high rebounds at No. 8 Michigan (Feb. 4).

• Junior Jessica Petrie has totaled 265 points through 23 games, surpassing her previous season-best total of 210 points (2024-25) in 138 fewer minutes. Petrie’s 23 blocked shots and 24 steals are also career bests, exceeding her previous career total of 12 steals through her first two seasons combined as a Husker. She had 20 blocks a year ago.

• Senior Eliza Maupin has scored 177 points for the Huskers through her 22 games this season, already surpassing her previous career-best season total of 146 points as a freshman at Kansas State (2022-23). Maupin’s seven three-pointers this season have far exceeded the one triple she hit in her first three seasons at K-State. Her 64 made field goals and 42 free throws made are also the most in a season during her career, while her 17 blocks have matched a career season high.