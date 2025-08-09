After four straight days of air quality alerts across central New York the Department of Environmental Conservation has finally allowed them to expire as air quality will likely improve today.
As of 8AM Thursday, the AQI in Syracuse has bumped up to 115, which puts us in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category. So those with preexisting health conditions, reparatory issues, or heart disease should still limit your time outside today.
Computer model runs have light to moderate smoke pushing north through the midday and lifting completely into Canada overnight into Friday.
This is due to a high-pressure ridge gradually drifting eastward, bringing a light southerly breeze to central New York.
Notice the change in smoke density by Friday morning. This type of light smoke that has little to no impacts on your health could linger through the weekend.
Temperatures sky rocking into the weekend with the possibility of record high temperatures early next week.
