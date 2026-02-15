IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Follow India vs Pakistan Updates.
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE Score: We are moments away from the toss, and the rain has, thus far, stayed away. The Indian team is likely to make a huge change to the Playing XI, dropping Arshdeep Singh and replacing him with Kuldeep Yadav, implying a three-pronged spin attack with Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel being the other two. Huge relief for fans as rain has thus far stayed away in Colombo. The city is also starting to bring up with the sun playing peek-a-boo. However, the concerning bit is that the worst isn’t over yet. Dark clouds are gathering and heading towards the Premadasa Stadium. It would take a miracle for tonight’s game to see through without a drop of rain. It appears as if the months of animosity between India and Pakistan are set to continue, with the Indian team, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, deciding not to shake hands with Pakistan. India’s no-handshake policy originated at last year’s Asia Cup, when the captain and his players refused to shake hands with the opponents. One that happened, all hell broke loose, with Pakistan threatening an Asia Cup boycott and whatnot. Ahead of the match tonight, the handshake topic almost dwarfed the match itself, with most questions circling around it. However, with Team India opting not to budge from their call, Pakistan’s response will be interesting to see.
Stop all that you’re doing. Because when it’s India vs Pakistan, few things in world cricket topple it. After days and weeks of uncertainty, the marquee clash, which for the longest time wasn’t even sure of taking place, is finally here. Tonight’s T20 World Cup clash in Colombo could have been just another India vs Pakistan game, but given all that’s transpired over the last 20-odd days, it’s far from the usual. All roads head to Sri Lanka’s Premadasa Stadium tonight, and all eyeballs are glued to the TV sets. Monday’s mood will be decided even before the clock strikes 12.
But there’s a party pooper. And it goes by the name of rain. Hosting matches in Sri Lanka always comes with the risk of showers, but that’s usually during the Monsoon season. However, the weather in Colombo over the last 36 hours hasn’t looked promising and has only worsened in the last 12 hours. The chance of rain has increased. There’s a likelihood of a delayed start to the contest, and it could be one of those frustrating start-stop nights. However, it’s not all bad. The Sri Lankan ground staff has been impeccable with their work, doing a credible job in covering the entire outfield. Add to that their impressive drainage system, and the likelihood of play increases. Still, overall, it could be touch-and-go.
Relations between players of India and Pakistan haven’t been great lately. The no-handshake saga in the Asia Cup, capping off with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi fleeing the scene with the trophy, only made the equation frostier. Whether the handshake deadlock ends today, only time will tell, but all things considered, this is the lowest the relations between the players of the two countries have been.
Two players have dominated headlines ahead of the blockbuster. Abhishek Sharma, for being unwell and then being called a slogger by Mohammad Amir. And Usman Tariq, who’s had to deal with ‘chucking’ allegations despite getting his bowling action cleared by the ICC. It’s almost as if nothing else matters. All the discussions among former Pakistan cricketers and in press conferences have revolved around these two, and it’ll only be fitting if this individual contest unfolds in front of our eyes. There are plenty more subplots, but those are better kept for once the first ball is bowled.
The expected Playing XIs
India Predicted XI: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Varun Chakaravarthy, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan Predicted XI: 1 Saim Ayub, 2 Sahibzada Farhan, 3 Salman Agha, 4 Babar Azam, 5 Usman Khan, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Shaheen Afridi, 10 Usman Tariq, 11 Abrar Ahmed
India vs Pakistan head-to-head record
India has dominated Pakistan in the T20 World Cups, winning 7 games and losing just one in 2021. Overall, the head-to-head matches between India and Pakistan in T20Is are as follows.
Matches: 16
India won: 12
Pakistan won: 3
Tied: 1
India vs Pakistan T20I stats
Most runs: Virat Kohli with 492 runs
Most wickets: Hardik Pandya with 15 wickets
India vs Pakistan Live Streaming
The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be live-streamed on Hotstar, and it can also be viewed on TV on the Star Sports network
Some key pointers related to tonight’s India vs Pakistan match
– India has won the last five T20I matches against Pakistan
– The last time India lost was in September 2022
– This is the first time since 2007 that an India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match won’t feature either Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli
– The winner of tonight’s match will most likely end Group A as its top-ranked team
– And lastly, rain is expected to hamper this match
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 15, 2026 6:34:16 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan opt to bowl!
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav flips the coin and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the high-octane clash.
Feb 15, 2026 6:26:52 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: The Usman Tariq discussion: Pakistan’s new X-factor
This match has a new centre of gravity: Usman Tariq, Pakistan’s right-arm offspinner with that stop-start rhythm that messes with a batter’s pre-meditation. Pakistan are selling him as a “trump card / X-factor”, and even India’s camp has publicly clocked the problem — Suryakumar Yadav called him an “out of syllabus” question. On the field, Tariq has already shown why the noise exists: against USA in Colombo, he returned 3/27 in 4 overs (econ 6.80), including a wicket off the “pause-and-fire” pattern that trapped a batter moving across the stumps.
Feb 15, 2026 6:20:57 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Hitman in the house!
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma is in the house for the marquee encounter, catching up with Indian players and members of the support staff ahead of the start. The former India captain is serving as the brand ambassador for this edition of the T20 World Cup.
Feb 15, 2026 6:17:54 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Head-to-head snapshot
Overall in men’s T20Is, India lead Pakistan 13–3 from 16 games. In the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it’s 7–1 to India across 8 meetings. Narrow it to Asia venues, they’ve played 12 T20Is: India 9, Pakistan 3. And in Sri Lanka, there’s been just 1 T20I — at R. Premadasa Stadium — and India won it (1–0).
Feb 15, 2026 6:11:35 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Rain update
The skies over Colombo are crystal clear at the moment, with no dark clouds in sight. The outfield appears dry, and there are no signs of passing showers in the vicinity. All indicators suggest ideal playing conditions, raising strong hopes that the match will begin on schedule.
Feb 15, 2026 6:08:53 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Hanumankind takes the stage!
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Indian rapper Hanumankind, who has emerged as a global sensation in recent times, has taken centre stage, igniting the atmosphere as the crowd builds energy ahead of the much-anticipated clash.
Feb 15, 2026 6:07:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan toss time
The toss for the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan will take place at 6:30 PM IST at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The game will begin at 7 PM IST.
Feb 15, 2026 6:07:11 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan – Every T20 World Cup Man of the Match
Eight India–Pakistan meetings at the Men’s T20 World Cup, eight separate MoM storylines. The roll call starts with Mohammad Asif in the tied 2007 Durban game, then Irfan Pathan in the 2007 Johannesburg final. Virat Kohli takes over in 2012 Colombo, Amit Mishra stamps 2014 Dhaka, and Kohli returns for 2016 Kolkata. Pakistan’s lone surge gets its face in Shaheen Afridi (2021 Dubai). Then it’s Kohli again in 2022 Melbourne, before Jasprit Bumrah owns 2024 New York.
Feb 15, 2026 6:03:45 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Kuldeep for Arshdeep? The numbers back the switch
India could genuinely flip to an extra spinner tonight — and if that means Kuldeep Yadav in for Arshdeep Singh, the match-up history vs Pakistan gives it teeth. Kuldeep’s T20I record against Pakistan: 8 wickets in 3 games, just 79 runs conceded in 12 overs, average 9.87, economy 6.58, with a best of 4/30. That’s not “control” — that’s middle-overs damage.
Arshdeep’s Pakistan numbers are solid but less punchy: 7 wickets in 4 games, 123 runs in 15.4 overs, average 17.57, economy 7.85, best 3/32.
Feb 15, 2026 5:58:27 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: What tonight means: straight points math
India and Pakistan are both 2-from-2 (4 points each) — India’s NRR +3.050, Pakistan’s +0.932. A win takes the winner to 6 points, basically through, and leaves the loser stuck on 4 with only one way out: beat their final opponent to reach 6, because losing that last game leaves them sweating a 4-point NRR tie with the rest. A washout is the strangest result: it moves both to 5 points — and with the other teams unable to get past 4, that locks qualification for both.
Feb 15, 2026 5:55:21 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Unprecedented security
The organisers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the India-Pakistan match goes hassle-free. According to several reports, more than 2,000 police officers are on duty at and around the R. Premadasa Stadium. Military checkpoints have also been deployed around the venue, and fans are being thoroughly checked. The fans were asked to arrive at the venue 4 hours before the scheduled start time for the contest. The gates were opened at 3 PM.
Feb 15, 2026 5:54:00 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Colombo so far: pace vs spin has been almost a dead heat
At R Premadasa Stadium in this T20 World Cup, wickets have been shared almost evenly between the two disciplines. Across the three completed matches, pacers have taken 21 wickets and spinners 20, with three dismissals not credited to bowlers. Dig one layer deeper and you see why teams are still split on the “play extra spinner” debate: two games leaned spin-heavy, one tilted sharply to seam. Net-net, Colombo hasn’t been a one-trick pitch — it’s been a wicket that rewards whoever hits the right lengths, early and late.
Feb 15, 2026 5:46:11 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Colombo pitch report so far – batting first has been gold
At R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, this T20 World Cup has leaned hard towards the side setting a target. Three matches have been completed at the venue so far, and all three were won by the team batting first — Sri Lanka 163/6 beat Ireland 143 (all out), Australia 182/6 beat Ireland 115 (all out), and Zimbabwe 169/2 beat Australia 146 (all out).
The numbers scream sticky chase: the average first-innings score is 171.3, while the average chase has finished at 134.7, and every chasing side has been bowled out.
Even the powerplay split shows it: batting-first teams average 53.7/6 overs, chasers 41.0/6 overs.
Feb 15, 2026 5:43:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Why Abhishek Sharma could swing this game
If this match tilts early, Abhishek Sharma is a big reason why. India’s top-order left-hander is built to break powerplays, and his numbers at the top are elite — a powerplay strike-rate around 190+ as an opener is basically a permission slip to bully the new ball. And against a Pakistan attack that wants to handcuff India with offspinner Usman Tariq and middle-overs control, Abhishek’s job is simple: force Pakistan into Plan B by over 4–5. If he fires, Pakistan’s match script cracks early.
Feb 15, 2026 5:36:34 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: From trophy snub to boycott threat: how this India–Pakistan game got here
The last time these two met — the Asia Cup final on September 28, 2025 — the cricket ended, but the ceremony didn’t. India refused to accept the trophy from ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi, and the presentation was delayed and then cut short, turning the post-match moment into a headline of its own. That came after the handshake row that ran through the tournament, with India repeatedly skipping the customary greeting in their meetings with Pakistan.
Fast forward to this World Cup and the tension changed shape: the fixture was briefly threatened again when Pakistan floated a boycott after Bangladesh’s withdrawal and replacement triggered a wider standoff, before the ICC stepped in and the match was put back on track. Now it lands in Colombo on February 15 with the handshake still a question — and the spotlight louder than ever.
Feb 15, 2026 5:30:54 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: India and Pakistan in stadium!
The skies over Colombo have brightened considerably, with rain clouds drifting away as evening sets in. Conditions look far more promising now, and there has been no drizzle in the lead-up to the 6:30 pm toss. Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan have arrived at the venue, gearing up as hopes rise for a smooth and timely start.
Feb 15, 2026 5:27:42 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan: One escape, one statement
Pakistan are also 2-from-2, but they’ve arrived there in contrasting moods. The opener against Netherlands in Colombo was the classic squeeze-and-scramble: chasing 148, they slipped into trouble before Faheem Ashraf held his nerve to finish a three-wicket win with three balls left. Four days later, they were far more imposing against USA. Sahibzada Farhan’s 73 off 41 drove them to 190/9, and then Pakistan doubled down on their identity — spin, squeeze, suffocate — defending it by 32 runs.
Feb 15, 2026 5:24:39 PM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Premadasa phase pattern
Colombo’s Premadasa has been brutally clear in this World Cup: the powerplay wicket count matters as much as the powerplay runs. Zimbabwe went 47/0 in the first six and coasted to 169/2. In the same game, Australia had only 38 in the powerplay but were effectively sunk by losing four wickets inside 4.3 overs, ending 146 all out. Ireland began with 45 in the powerplay but an early wicket (3.2) shaped a tougher chase. Keep wickets in hand, and 160+ stays on.
Feb 15, 2026 5:11:05 PM IST
India vs Pakistan Live Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan leave for stadium!
Pakistan’s team bus has departed for the stadium, but there is still no movement from the Indian camp. With rain threatening to disrupt proceedings, uncertainty hangs heavy in the air. Both teams remain on alert as Colombo’s unpredictable weather continues to keep players, officials and fans anxiously waiting.
Feb 15, 2026 5:07:41 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: India – Two wins, two very different tests
India arrive unbeaten, but their first two outings have shown two versions of the same team. Against the USA in Mumbai, they wobble early, then Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 flips the script and India defend 161 to win by 29 runs. Next, in Delhi vs Namibia, it’s a full-throttle statement: 209/9, powered by fifties from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, before the bowling squeezes Namibia out for 116 — a 93-run win with Varun Chakravarthy striking through the middle.
Feb 15, 2026 5:01:18 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Hardik Pandya vs Pakistan
Hardik’s Pakistan file in T20Is is properly two-dimensional. With the ball: 9 matches, 27.3 overs, 15 wickets for 219 runs — avg 14.60, econ 7.96, SR 11.0, best 3/8. That’s a wicket roughly every 11 balls, which is elite for this rivalry. With the bat: 7 innings, 98 runs off 85 balls (SR 115.29), avg 19.60, best 40, with 9 fours and 3 sixes. If India need one “pressure valve”, it’s him.
Feb 15, 2026 4:54:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Shaheen Afridi vs India
Shaheen’s T20I numbers against India don’t scream “early demolition” — they read like containment with occasional spikes. Across 6 matches, he has 5 wickets from 21.5 overs, conceding 177 runs: avg 35.40, econ 8.10, SR 26.2, best 3/31. That’s a wicket only every 26 balls — not the strike rate of a consistent powerplay wrecking-ball. The practical matchup point: if India can play out Shaheen’s first 2 overs without a double-strike, the numbers say they’ve usually been able to keep scoring off him.
Feb 15, 2026 4:48:16 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Phase Averages – How India and Pakistan are doing in different phases in this World Cup
On per-innings phase averages this World Cup, the scoring profiles are clear. India are getting 66 runs in the powerplay and 70 at the death on average (two innings), but dip to 49 in overs 7–14. Pakistan are the reverse: 58.5 in the powerplay, a stronger 59 in the middle, then just 51.5 in the last phase. So it’s a straight trade: India’s damage is front-and-back, Pakistan’s stability is the squeeze zone. Whichever side forces its preferred phase today likely controls the game.
Feb 15, 2026 4:41:11 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Ishan Kishan in some serious form!
Ishan Kishan has looked a different beast since reclaiming his place in the XI. The left-hander brushed aside a quiet game against the USA by unleashing a ferocious assault in the following outing versus Namibia. Taking charge at the top in Abhishek Sharma’s absence, he tore into the attack with fearless strokeplay, racing to a 24-ball 61. His onslaught propelled India to 86/1 inside the first six overs, their most explosive powerplay return in T20 World Cup history, and set the tone for a commanding display.
Feb 15, 2026 4:33:13 PM IST
IND vs PAK LIVE Score: Suryakumar vs Pakistan
Suryakumar Yadav’s T20I record vs Pakistan is surprisingly thin for a player of his profile. Across 8 innings, he has 112 runs at an average of 16.0 and a strike rate of 113.1, with a best of 47 and no 50+ scores. The World Cup slice is even smaller: 3 innings, 33 runs, average 11.0, strike rate 126.9. The takeaway is that Pakistan have so far forced him into short, low-impact stays, not one takeover knock.
Feb 15, 2026 4:25:34 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Bowling Match-up: Control Index Check: India Edge It, Tariq Threatens The Script
On pure T20I bowling control (economy + strike-rate), India’s top-five attack edges Pakistan once you weight for sample size: India WBCI 3.77 vs Pakistan 3.57. India’s base is steady — Varun (7.06 eco, 12.9 SR), Bumrah (6.53, 17.31) and Arshdeep (8.52, 13.4) cover phases without bleeding. Pakistan’s potential match-breaker is Usman Tariq (5.93, 8.0) — but that spike is from 4 T20Is, so tonight is the real audit: glitch, or genuine cheat code?
Feb 15, 2026 4:20:36 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Bowling Match-up: Control vs Wickets
India’s last outing vs Namibia was a straight-up squeeze: Varun 3/7 (2 ov), Hardik 2/21, Axar 2/20, Bumrah 1/20 as Namibia folded for 116. Pakistan’s attack vs USA leaned on spin: Usman Tariq 3/27, Nawaz 2/27, Shadab 2/26. On career T20I trends, India’s best wicket-pulse is Varun (SR 13.35) and Arshdeep (SR 13.40), while Pakistan’s biggest outlier is Usman Tariq (SR 8.0, Econ 5.93) — meaning this isn’t “pace vs pace”, it’s middle-overs spin damage vs spin resistance.
Feb 15, 2026 4:14:41 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Premadasa stadium gates open for fans!
“No Virat Kohli. Hence, the pressure is on India,” says an uber-confident Pakistan fan as they begin to form queues. The gates of the Premadasa Stadium have been opened, and we expect the stadium and stands to fill up soon. The roads are now choc-a-block with people. As for the weather, it’s still humid and cloudy. The good news is that there’s still no rain.
Feb 15, 2026 4:08:52 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: T20 World Cup track record in numbers
Across 9 editions (2007–2024), India have played 53 matches: 35 wins, 15 losses, 2 no-results — with 2 titles (2007, 2024), 1 runners-up (2014) and 5 semi-final appearances. Pakistan have played 51: 30 wins, 19 losses, 2 ties — with 1 title (2009), 2 runners-up (2007, 2022) and 6 semi-final appearances.
Feb 15, 2026 4:02:18 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: The Impact Index: Why India Start Ahead With The Bat
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Impact Index (T20I Avg × SR ÷ 100) says India’s batting is heavier today. India top five: Abhishek Sharma 70.1, Tilak Varma 67.7, Suryakumar Yadav 62.2, Ishan Kishan 41.7, Hardik Pandya 41.2 — total 282.8 (avg 56.6). Pakistan top five: Babar Azam 50.5, Sahibzada Farhan 34.4, Saim Ayub 29.8, Salman Agha 29.6, Usman Khan 21.5 — total 165.9 (avg 33.2).
Feb 15, 2026 3:56:54 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Babar Azam under the scanner!
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Pakistan will also be keeping an eye on Babar Azam’s returns. The former captain hasn’t quite hit top gear lately, with questions raised over both his tempo and consistency. He managed just 15 against the Netherlands, and although he compiled 46 versus the USA after a slow beginning, it was far from a commanding knock. Adding to the unease is his modest recent record against India, which continues to invite scrutiny.
Feb 15, 2026 3:49:43 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Career SR matchup in the top five: India’s tempo edge is structural
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: If India go with Kishan–Abhishek–Tilak–Surya–Hardik and Pakistan stick with Saim–Farhan–Salman–Babar–Nawaz, the career T20I strike-rate comparison is brutally one-sided on pure pace. India’s top five: 141.27, 194.46, 144.00, 165.14, 145.06. Pakistan’s: 136.09, 132.24, 122.57, 128.30, 134.18. Slot-by-slot, India lead all five positions, with the biggest gulf at No.2 — Abhishek 194.46 vs Farhan 132.24. Net: India’s top order is built to score at 150+, Pakistan’s profiles skew closer to 125–135, meaning Pakistan need either early wickets or a freak boundary run to keep up.
Feb 15, 2026 3:44:15 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Usman Tariq – PAK’s X-factor!
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Usman Tariq could emerge as Pakistan’s ultimate X-factor, not just for his wickets but for the intrigue around his unique bowling action. The noticeable pause in his delivery stride tends to disrupt a batter’s timing, forcing errors even on otherwise comfortable surfaces. On a sluggish track, that deceptive rhythm and ability to vary pace could make him a serious handful and a potential match-winner.
Feb 15, 2026 3:39:17 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Last face-off in a T20 World Cup
The last India–Pakistan T20 World Cup meeting (New York, 2024) was a proper scrap: India 119 all out in 19.0, Pakistan 113/7 in 20 — India won by 6 runs. Pakistan’s power play was just 35/1, and the chase never really settled. They were 80/3, but once the game hit the squeeze, it fell apart: Rizwan out at 80/4 (14.1), then the slide to 102/7 by 19.1. India’s defence was built on Bumrah 3/14 and Hardik 2/24.
Feb 15, 2026 3:32:52 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Win Probability Watch – India 55–45
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: On pure matchup, India shade it at 55–45 today: stronger recent form, deeper batting, and a 13–3 lead over Pakistan in T20Is (T20 WCs: 7–1). Premadasa tends to slow and grip, which keeps Pakistan alive through their spin squeeze and a middle-overs grind. But the biggest variable is Colombo showers—reduced overs can turn this into a toss-and-two-overs lottery.
Feb 15, 2026 3:28:40 PM IST
IND vs PAK Live Score: Bowling numbers so far: India strangling harder, Pakistan leaking more
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: After two matches each, India’s bowlers have conceded 248 runs in 38.2 overs and taken 18 wickets — that’s an economy of 6.47, a strike rate of 12.8 balls per wicket, and 13.8 runs per wicket. Pakistan’s bowlers have conceded 305 runs in 39.5 overs for the same 18 wickets — economy 7.66, strike rate 13.3, average 16.9. Same wicket count, but India are costing 1.19 runs per over less, and giving away 3.1 fewer runs per wicket.
Feb 15, 2026 3:23:29 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma set to return!
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: India are also keeping a close watch on Abhishek Sharma’s fitness. The young opener sat out the Namibia clash after being hospitalised for two days due to an infection, raising concerns within the camp. Encouragingly, however, he spent a lengthy session batting in the nets on Saturday evening, a clear indication that he is regaining strength and could soon be in contention for a return.
Feb 15, 2026 3:17:50 PM IST
India vs Pakistan batting so far: India faster, Pakistan slightly steadier
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: After two matches each, India have scored 370 runs in 40.0 overs (RR 9.25) while Pakistan are on 338 in 39.3 overs (RR 8.56) — a gap of 0.69 runs per over. India have lost 18 wickets in 240 balls (1 wicket every 13.3 balls, 20.6 runs per wicket); Pakistan have lost 16 in 237 balls (1 wicket every 14.8 balls, 21.1 per wicket). The clearest split is the powerplay: India are 132/5 in 12 overs (11.00 rpo), Pakistan 117/4 (9.75 rpo).
Feb 15, 2026 3:12:25 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: Will Kuldeep Yadav play vs PAK?
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: The surface in Colombo has a reputation for being sluggish, often tilting contests in favour of spin. Such conditions could prompt India to reshuffle their combination, potentially drafting Kuldeep Yadav into the XI to bolster their spin attack. That move, though, may come at the expense of batting depth if Rinku Singh makes way. Another option could be sacrificing Arshdeep Singh, but that would leave Jasprit Bumrah as the lone frontline seamer — a riskier proposition in high-stakes conditions.
Feb 15, 2026 3:05:02 PM IST
India vs Pakistan LIVE Score: India’s recent powerplay trend vs Pakistan: mostly ahead, one warning sign
In the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, India’s powerplay returns against Pakistan were 61/2 (Group), 69/0 (Super Fours), 36/3 (Final) — an average of 55.3 runs with 1.7 wickets lost. The split is the story: two 60-plus powerplays where India seized tempo early, and one 36/3 crash that dragged them into a rebuild. For India, the cleanest script is obvious: win the first six with wickets in hand; Pakistan’s only early doorway is strikes, not containment.
Feb 15, 2026 2:58:26 PM IST
One person who won’t be following tonight’s India vs Pakistan match is…
England great Michael Atherton. The former captain has had enough of the infamous hype around IND-PAK and how it continues to be treated as bigger than the game. In a brutal take, Atherton has said he would be better off watching a team like Italy than a toxically-driven contest between India and Pakistan. Atherton isn’t the only one, though. Even Nasser Hussain did not agree with how the standoff between PCB and the ICC escalated in the build-up to the match, and even took a jibe at the BCCI. What do you think? Are Nass and Athers right? If not, why so?
Feb 15, 2026 2:51:07 PM IST
Huge news from Colombo! The no-handshake deadlock continues
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Live Score: Just in! Neither the Indian cricket team nor Suryakumar Yadav will be shaking hands with Pakistan and their captain, Salman Ali, during tonight’s T20 World Cup spectacle. The Indian Express has reported that the team management and the BCCI will continue to stick to its policy from last year’s Asia Cup, and even though Surya’s press conference from yesterday, where he said ‘Wait for 24 hours; you’ll get to know’ raised hopes, he won’t be extending his arms towards Agha at the toss.
Feb 15, 2026 2:45:06 PM IST
When it’s India vs Pakistan, there’s no shortage of tension either
No handshake, hardly any conversations, and a trophy yet to come home. You can cut the tension between the Indian and the Pakistani team with a knife. Was there ever a time when relations between these two teams were lower? The 1990s were full of friendly vibes, which continued into the 2000s. In 2017, when Pakistan beat India in the final of the Champions Trophy, the post-match scenes captured laughter, fun, and joy among players from both teams. Four years later, when India lost to Pakistan for the first time at a World Cup, Virat Kohli hugged Mohammad Rizwan. Fast forward to today, and there’s hardly any interaction between players, barring the on-field verbal duels. Of course, a lot has happened, and perhaps the players are even right in their stance. But overall, it’s just sad to see things come down to this.
Feb 15, 2026 2:37:18 PM IST
India vs Pakistan: What a build-up it has been!
Well, in all fairness, the India vs Pakistan clash began on February 1 itself, when off the field, the government of Pakistan decided to boycott this game against India. After the tussle between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the International Cricket Council reached its conclusion, and the ICC decided to boot Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup, is when this entire saga began. Pakistan, to show solidarity with Bangladesh, said it won’t play against India. Over the next few days, multiple parties went back and forth. The Sri Lanka Cricket and the Emirates Cricket Board also got involved, with everyone putting in their best effort to secure a reversal of the decision. It took 15 days, but in the end, a sane point of view prevailed. And here we are, in Colombo, to bring the action straight to you.
Feb 15, 2026 2:30:03 PM IST
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup: Hello and Welcome to match day!
Heya, folks. How’s the mood? Upright, we suppose, and honestly, why wouldn’t it be? It’s the day you’d all been waiting for. On one day of the calendar, the eyes went straightaway to the moment the T20 World Cup schedule was announced. The day when Indian streets, the day after an extremely crowded Valentine’s Day, will switch back to being empty. The day that will decide what type of mood you enter your office tomorrow, on a Monday. The day when everything else in world cricket – including the T20 World Cup – will eclipse.
The day of…
INDIA vs PAKISTAN!