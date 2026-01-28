India opener Abhishek Sharma’s 14-ball 50 led the hosts to a T20 series win over New Zealand with a crushing eight-wicket victory in Guwahati.
Chasing 154 to win, the 25-year-old smashed an unbeaten 68 off 20 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav crashed 57 not out off 26 as the hosts passed their target with 10 overs to spare.
Victory gave India an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series – an emphatic response to losing the preceding one-day international series against the Black Caps.
After being put into bat, New Zealand were restricted to 153-9 off their 20 overs, Glenn Phillips top scoring with 48 off 40 balls.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took an impressive 3-17, while Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each.
Sanju Samson was bowled for a duck off the first ball of India’s reply by New Zealand seamer Matt Henry.
But Abhishek and Ishan Kishan put on 53 in just 19 balls, before the latter was dismissed by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi for 28 off 13.
Abhishek continued his onslaught, passing 50 with a six off the final ball of the powerplay.
Only six players, and one Indian – Yuvraj Singh against England in 2007 – have reached the mark quicker in men’s T20 internationals.
Abhishek clattered seven fours and five sixes in total, while captain Suryakumar hit six fours and three sixes in his knock, sealing victory with consecutive boundaries.
The fourth T20 is in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.
Holders and co-hosts India are the favourites to defend their T20 World Cup title when the competition begins on 7 February.