Hot on the heels of the announcement of their driver line-up of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for 2026, Cadillac have revealed that IndyCar racer Colton Herta will fulfil the role of test driver at the team.
American driver Herta, whose name had been spoken of in relation to a seat at Cadillac before the Bottas/Perez line-up announcement came on August 26, was the youngest ever IndyCar winner back in 2019, and has nine victories and 16 pole positions to his name from his 116 career starts in the series.
Reflecting on the announcement, 25-year-old Herta – son of former IndyCar and ChampCar racer Bryan Herta – said: “This is a dream opportunity, and one I’ve been working towards for a long time. To be part of Cadillac F1’s entry at such a pivotal time is something I couldn’t pass up.
“My dream has always been to race in Formula 1, and I see this move as a huge step towards that goal. For now, my focus is on giving everything I can to Cadillac F1, helping build a competitive team.”
Cadillac’s Team Principal Graeme Lowdon, meanwhile, added: “Colton is an exceptionally talented racer with proven speed, race craft, and maturity well beyond his years. His experience in top-level American motorsport as part of the TWG Motorsport family makes him an ideal fit for this role, and he will bring valuable and fresh insight, perspective, and energy to our team as we continue to build for the future.
“Having an American driver join an American Formula 1 team is a hugely significant moment, not only for our team, but for American motorsport as a whole.
“Colton represents the passion, ambition, and competitive spirit that define the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, and we are proud to have him carry the American flag with us on the world stage.”
Herta has previous F1 experience, having tested a 2021-spec McLaren MCL35M at Portimao back in 2022 – with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown saying at the time: “We’re very serious about anyone we put in our Formula 1 car… The first gate to get through is: do we think this driver is World Champion, Grand Prix-winning capable? And if the answer to that is yes, then we continue to proceed.”
Meanwhile, the move will mark a return to European racing for Herta, who competed on the continent from 2015-16, including time as Lando Norris’ team mate in the 2015 MSA Formula Championship, before returning Stateside.