The Iowa Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big with rewards ranging from $1,000 to millions. The most an Iowan has ever won from playing the lottery was $343 million in 2018 off the Powerball.

Winning Powerball numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

09-17-29-61-66, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 5

Winning Pick-3 numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

Midday: 1-9-0

Evening: 9-1-1

Winning Pick-4 numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

Midday: 4-9-6-3

Evening: 2-4-0-2

Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

09-12-29-38-43, Lucky Ball: 15

Winning Lotto America numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

01-26-35-50-51, Star Ball: 05, ASB: 03

Winning Powerball Double Play numbers from Nov. 5 drawing

07-10-18-21-61, Powerball: 11

When are the Iowa Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 9:59 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 10:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Friday.

Lotto America: 9:15 p.m. CT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Lucky for Life: 9:38 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 3 (Day): 12:20 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 3 (Evening): 10:00 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 4 (Day): 12:20 p.m. CT daily.

Pick 4 (Evening): 10:00 p.m. CT daily.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

