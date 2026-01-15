Blackpink is one of the most successful K-Pop groups in the biz, as proven by their dedicated army of Blinks and nearly 25 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo debuted as a quartet back in 2016, bringing us bombastic pop-rap fusions such as “Kill This Love,” “Pink Venom,” and collabs with major artists like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Lady Gaga.

Since then, the girlies have headlined Coachella and eventually took their talents to the screen with acting projects on The Idol, The White Lotus, and Newtopia. They’ve also landed massive partnerships with luxury brands like Saint Laurent, Celine, Dior, and Chanel. TL;DR: Blackpink is most definitely in our area, and they’ve proven to be a mainstay in pop culture.

In 2024, each of the girls ventured out and started releasing solo projects. Ofc, fans were left wondering whether Blackpink is still together and when we can expect a reunion.

Here’s everything we know about the group’s standing—including what the girls have said about Blackpink.

Emma McIntyre//Getty Images

Is Blackpink still together?

Good news, Blinks: Blackpink hasn’t disbanded. While they re-signed as a group with YG Entertainment, most of its members started their own labels and management companies to help move their solo careers along in 2023, which is how Lisa, Rosé, Jennie, and Jisoo were able to drop solo projects with more creative control.

In July 2024, YG’s founder and owner Yang Hyunsuk announced the company’s plans for 2025—which include Blackpink. At the time, he said, “There will be a highly anticipated comeback from Blackpink, and it will also be the year Black starts their world tour.”

Ofc, the group proved they’re still active as the girls dropped the bop that is “JUMP” in July 2025 before embarking on their sold-out Deadline World Tour that same summer.

Now, they’re set to drop another mini album of the same name on February 27.

What have the girls said about Blackpink?

Before they announced their upcoming album, the girls confirmed they’ve stayed in touch and have even supported each other in their solo endeavors.

In August 2024, Lisa confirmed that Blackpink is still going strong during an interview with Elle, saying, “Of course we’re continuing, for sure. We’re so proud of Blackpink, and I love Blackpink. It is not just because of our fans, it’s for ourselves. There was no doubt. This is our life.”

Lisa reiterated this sentiment in a November 2024 interview with Billboard, adding, “Of course we want to do more, because Blackpink, it’s part of our lives. We still want to accomplish more. But on the other side, we also wanted to do something for our solo careers.”

That same month, Rosé revealed that she keeps up with her fellow Blackpink members and even showed them her solo music before she dropped it. She reunited with Jennie in May 2024 ahead of the Met Gala in NYC, and she told PAPER that—while their schedules keep them busy—she was able to link up with Lisa during a trip to Korea, where she played her a few songs from her album, Rosie.

“She was like, ‘Oh my god, this is so cool, I love it,’” Rosé told the outlet of Lisa’s reaction. “That’s when she was like, ‘Rosie, you have to make lots of songs for us.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you so much for saying that.’ I felt so great.”

Emma McIntyre//Getty Images

In January 2025, Jennie graced the cover of Billboard and opened up about her feelings toward the group. “I’ve missed the girls. I’ve missed doing tours with them. I miss our silly moments,” she said, adding, “Everyone took their own journey [during] this time, and I’m excited to share that with the girls. I want to say it’s going to be the most powerful [versions] of ourselves that anyone has seen.”

The Idol star continued, “Even though we know we can’t see each other so much, it doesn’t really feel any different than all the other years because we know we’re here for each other. They’re literally a phone call away… If there’s anything to be happy for, to celebrate, we’re all in it together.”

Has Blackpink reunited?

Yes! As we previously mentioned, the group dropped “JUMP” in July 2025 and went on their Deadline World Tour, performing in cities like New York and Hong Kong. They even posted matching Instagram Stories in June 2025 to commemorate their on-stage comeback:

In a less official capacity, though, the girls had a mini reunion at Coachella in April 2025, where both Lisa and Jennie played solo sets. Lisa and Rosé pulled up to support Jennie during her set and even took some cute pics and videos backstage.