The New York Islanders face a complex situation with Maxim Tsyplakov. When the Isles signed him during the 2024 offseason, the expectation was that he could translate his success in the KHL to a reasonable output in the NHL.

His rookie season last year wasn’t bad. Tsyplakov scored 10 goals and 35 points in 77 games. Not exactly a rookie year for the ages, but good enough to earn a spot on the team moving forward. The expectation was that he could build on that success this season. Unfortunately, this season has been a nightmare for the 27-year-old. He’s scored just one goal in 27 games (had a sweet assist on JG Pageau’s second goal against the Flyers on Monday night).

That’s it.

The situation has been frustrating as coach Patrick Roy has given Tsyplakov an opportunity to play in various roles. But nothing has seemed to work. Tsyplakov has been a healthy scratch at times and at others, playing minuscule minutes on the fourth line. For instance, the Russian import played just 6:43 on January 19 against the Vancouver Canucks.

At this point, Tsyplakov has just been taking up a roster spot for the Islanders, essentially blocking someone else from getting a shot.

But that isn’t the problem in itself. The issue lies in Tsyplakov’s two-year deal carrying a cap hit of $2.25 million. He’s got one more year left on that deal and no solution in sight. Perhaps the easiest move could be a trade. Perhaps a rebuilding team could use a forward like Tsyplakov in a more prominent role. That team would have to be willing to give him a fresh start with zero expectations attached.

But that may be wishful thinking. The fact is that Tysplakov may be untradable at this point. The best the Islanders could hope for is getting a seventh-round pick for him.

So, what could the Islanders do at this point?

Islanders could send Tsyplakov down to Bridgeport

There are times when players in Tsyplakov’s situation benefit from a stint in the minors. Taking the time to get back to basics and start from scratch often gives players a chance to re-focus and recalibrate amid struggles.

That’s something the Islanders may consider with Tsyplakov. Sending him down to Bridgeport on a conditioning stint or something like that could benefit the Russian winger. The move wouldn’t necessarily be a demotion. It would be more of a chance to catch his breath and bring his focus back on what made him successful last season.

In fact, the Olympic break could be a perfect opportunity to do that. Getting Tsyplakov some meaningful playing time in Bridgeport could help him rekindle his game. However, such a strategy would require the Islanders to place Tsyplakov on waivers. That move comes with the risk of another team claiming him. That’s doubtful, but it’s a risk nonetheless. The Isles may try to sneak Tsyplakov under the wire ahead of the February 4 roster freeze. It’s a possibility worth considering, as the alternative could be using the three-week layoff for Tsyplakov to push the reset button.

Beyond that, the options seem limited for the Islanders. But one thing is certain: The worst thing the Isles could do is just give up on Tsyplakov. He’s too good to just brush aside.