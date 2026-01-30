Jacob Elordi Surprised Margot Robbie with a Valentine's Day Surprise While on Set

NEED TO KNOW Jacob Elordi surprised Margot Robbie with a special Valentine’s Day gesture while she was on set for Wuthering Heights

The gesture led Robbie to believe Elordi would make “probably a very good boyfriend” because it was so thoughtful

Robbie and Elordi star as Catherine and Heathcliff in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel

Jacob Elordi is certified boyfriend material — just ask Margot Robbie.

The pair of leads for the forthcoming Wuthering Heights adaptation, based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel, spoke to Vogue Australia ahead of the film’s release and reflected on a collection of meaningful behind-the-scenes moments. Robbie and Elordi play childhood friends Catherine and Heathcliff, respectively, whose differing social statuses stand in the way of the love they eventually realize they feel for each other.

Robbie, 35, recalled a grand gesture Elordi, 28, planned for her on Valentine’s Day, one which made her think her costar would be “probably a very good boyfriend.”

“We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses,” Robbie said.

In addition to the piles of roses, the epic display Elordi orchestrated included a note written from the perspective of his character, Heathcliff, and a “little tombstone thing,” both symbolic of the film they were creating together.

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



Elordi noted that Robbie didn’t do anything special for him for the holiday, but his feelings weren’t hurt — “I felt like I beat you,” Elordi said, proud of his efforts.

“You definitely beat me. Yours was so epic,” Robbie replied. “I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, oh he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this. You did a lot of very thoughtful things.”

She added that she loved the “crafty” aspect of Elordi’s gesture, which felt “meaningful” and “dramatic.”

Elordi revealed he wasn’t actually scheduled to be on set that Valentine’s Day, so part of the surprise involved him figuring out when exactly Robbie would be there, and then coming into work on his day off.

Weeks prior, in an interview with Fandango published Wednesday, Jan. 14, Elordi said there were moments he and Robbie could really feel their character’s love for each other.

“There’d be a moment where we’d be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I’d look across at her and she’d be looking at me and you really realized you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliffe,” Elordi said. “And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real.”

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



He added, “”You can almost imagine that the spirit of this love that Brontë created is sort of floating around there. It really did feel like we were catching little pieces of that unrequited love.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robbie has been married to her husband Tom Ackerley since 2016, and Elordi recently split from Olivia Jade Gianulli in the fall of 2025.

Wuthering Heights opens in theaters on Feb. 13, in time for Valentine’s Day.