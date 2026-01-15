SACRAMENTO — Jalen Brunson’s Achilles heel is his right ankle. 

The Knicks point guard came up limp with 7:45 left in the first quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Kings, when he twisted his right ankle while dribbling near the 3-point line.

There was no contact on the play — Brunson just tried to plant his foot and it turned. 


Jalen Brunson appeared to roll his ankle in the first quarter on Wednesday night.
He played a couple more possessions before being subbed out, then retreated to the locker room before the Knicks listed him as “questionable” to return.

The Knicks were trailing 16-8 when Brunson left. 

It’s the same right ankle that sent Brunson into a month of recovery last season because of a sprain. Brunson sprained it again in November of this season and missed two games. 

Without Brunson, the Knicks used Miles McBride at point guard and ended the first quarter with a 32-17 deficit.

