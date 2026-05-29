Jamie Dimon said the American Dream is slipping away. JPMorgan put $40 million to fix it

Jamie Dimon said the American Dream was “slipping out of reach” and he wanted to be part of the solution, so his bank put $40 million on the table.

The sheriff of Wall Street laid down a marker in March with the announcement of the American Dream Initiative, saying that the idea that hard work pays off was still alive, but “slipping out of reach for too many people, and for future generations.” Not only does it slow economic growth, he added, but it also hurts communities, and prevents many people from getting ahead. In one of the most ambitious community investment programs in the bank’s 225-year history, it committed nearly $80 billion in lending to small businesses over the next decade. After Memorial Day, JPMorgan revealed more of its plan.

The bank announced nearly $40 million in new philanthropic grants on Wednesday as part of National Small Business Month, the first major capital deployment under its American Dream Initiative. The firm said the money is structured to unlock more than $500 million in total capital for small businesses nationwide, a 13x return on the philanthropic investment, and to create or retain roughly 6,000 jobs.

“Small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy,” said Stevie Baron, CEO of Chase for Business. “Building on our American Dream Initiative, this funding will broaden access to capital and support so more entrepreneurs can start, scale, and hire.”

Where the money is going

JPMorgan is routing the grants through community development financial institutions rather than writing checks directly to businesses—a model the bank has refined across more than a decade of large-scale community programs, from its landmark $200 million Detroit investment in 2013 to the $30 billion racial equity pledge it declared nearly complete in 2024.

The urgency behind Dimon’s March warning is grounded in a stark data point from the JPMorganChase Institute: fewer than 10% of new businesses reach $1 million in revenue within five years, a threshold the firm considers critical for long-term survival. Many founders rely almost entirely on personal savings or help from friends and family, a structural disadvantage that systematically shuts out entrepreneurs who lack inherited wealth or strong social networks.

Early results from past JPMorgan-backed programs offer a preview of what the grants are meant to replicate. In Opelika, Alabama, 2Latinos Latin Market accessed capital through Camino Loan Fund—a participant in the JPMorgan-led Alabama Capital Access Collective—and reported monthly revenue jumping from $16,000 to $50,000 within two months. In Oakland, athletic apparel brand Courtsmith grew revenue 259% from 2021 to 2025 and expanded its workforce from four employees to 13 after receiving support through ICA Fund, a longtime JPMorgan grantee.

Bigger ambitions behind the $40 million

The philanthropic grants are the opening move in a much larger initiative. When Dimon launched the ADI in March, he committed nearly $80 billion in lending to small businesses over the next decade—above the baseline, JPMorgan confirmed—alongside a goal of growing from 7 million small businesses served today to 10 million within five years. The bank is also hiring 1,000+ business bankers across its 5,000-branch network, nearly doubling its corps of Senior Business Consultants, and expanding its Coaching for Impact program to graduate 115,000 small-business owners across more than 80 cities over the next 10 years.

On the policy front, JPMorgan is backing bipartisan proposals to strengthen federal lending programs, raise loan limits for small manufacturers, and modernize capital formation rules—a recognition that private capital alone can’t close the access gap that Dimon identified in March.

The $40 million is a down payment. The next test is whether the remaining billions follow, and how fast.