Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Pink Pack” Drops May 29

Travis Scott remains the most influential person in the footwear world. Not even the most popular athletes can compete with the Houston rapper on the sneaker release day. The shopping calendar revolves around Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaborations, and this Friday might be the biggest one yet.

After several months of anticipation, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low will finally drop in the “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways. Fans are calling the heartfelt kicks the “Pink Pack.” Below is everything shoppers must know to increase their chances of getting the limited-edition sneakers.

Release Information

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways. | Nike

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways will both be released at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 29. The shoes will drop in adult ($155) and little kid ($80) sizes on the Nike SNKRS app.

There is no doubt that both colorways will sell out quickly, leaving many fans empty-handed. Determined shoppers can already find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale websites like StockX and GOAT. Just be prepared to pay way above the retail price.

Colorway Details

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways. | Nike

The “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” feels more like a Valentine’s Day colorway. It features a Shy Pink upper with Tropical Pink detailing on the reverse Nike Swoosh logos and Travis Scott branding. Sail leather overlays and a Muslin midsole provide balance. Lastly, a little heart on the left tongue completes the heartfelt aesthetic. The shoes come with two sets of laces.

The “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorway resembles more of a Spring colorway. It sports a Muslin upper with Sail leather overlays. Everything from the reverse Nike Swoosh logos to the Air Jordan “Wings” branding to the Cactus Jack details appears in Shy Pink. The shoes come with two sets of laces.

Air Jordan 1 Low OG Design

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways. | Nike

NBA legend Michael Jordan never played in the low-top version of his first signature sneaker. Yet, the Air Jordan 1 Low OG remains one of the most popular models from his iconic catalog thanks to its versatility and timeless design.

The low-cut silhouette and premium materials look sharp in any setting. Plus, the encapsulated Nike Air Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning. Lastly, the rubber outsole pattern provides the foundation of the casual sneakers.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Shy Pink and Tropical Pink” and “Muslin and Shy Pink” colorways. | Nike

Travis Scott has teamed up with Nike INC. on countless collaborations. From Nike trainers to Air Jordan collaborations to his own signature Jordan Brand shoe, the Houston rapper remains the biggest player on the company’s roster.

This Friday’s release will only further prove the unbeatable partnership. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated’s Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.