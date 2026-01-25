Jarrett Stidham bests Drake Maye; Rashid Shaheed explodes

Patriots’ defense BLANKS Sean Payton’s offense
Drake Maye has soared in his first season with head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Sure, he’s had some struggles in the playoffs — SEE: two interceptions, six fumbles (three lost) and completion percentages below 60 in each of the two games — but I think Maye will be just fine against a Denver defense that won’t be able to affect him the way Houston did a week ago. New England won’t have trouble putting up points Sunday, but the bigger story is Vrabel’s defense. In two postseason games, that unit has piled up six takeaways and nine sacks while allowing a grand total of 19 points. With Denver rocking with backup QB Jarrett Stidham, the Pats D turns in its best outing of the year — and maybe ever — as it SHUTS OUT Denver on the road.
Source link
See more https://theglobaltrack.com/