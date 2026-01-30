I think Jason Biggs will always be associated with the American Pie franchise. No matter what he does, the first mental image I have in my head when I see his name is Jim in the kitchen, covering up with an apple pie. And I know I’m not alone. So I was surprised to see that he’s now taking a crack at directing, and not only that: he seems to be quite good at it. I really enjoyed his new film, Untitled Home Invasion Romance, and you can check out my review HERE. It’s a Coen Bros-esque dark comedy that has many twists and turns, and deals with tonal shifts very well.
I sat down with stars Jason Biggs and Meaghan Rath to discuss their new film. Biggs gets into the challenges of taking on such a complicated story and its tonal shifts for his first time behind the camera. Rath also has a fun time teasing Biggs about what his strengths were as a director. This was a great interview, and it’s clear Biggs and Rath have a fun chemistry together. Here’s hoping this is just the beginning of Biggs’ directing career as he clearly as a knack for it.
Untitled Home Invasion Romance plot:
With his marriage on the rocks, Kevin (Jason Biggs) whisks his wife Suzie (Meaghan Rath) away on a romantic getaway with a wildly misguided plan: fake a break-in and play the hero. But when things spiral and someone turns up dead, Kevin finds himself at the center of a murder investigation, with lies piling up faster than the alibis.
Untitled Home Invasion Romance is Now Available on Digital.